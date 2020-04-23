Midcoast Properties, Inc. Announces Hal H. Tanner III is Joining the Team

Midcoast Properties, Inc. is pleased to announce Hal H. Tanner III has joined their Team as an Associate in Sales.

Hilton Head Island, SC, April 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Midcoast Properties, Inc. is pleased to announce that Hal H. Tanner III has joined their team as an Associate. He is a licensed real estate professional in North Carolina. After more than 30 years in the media business, holding key executive leadership roles, including Chief Executive Officer for the last 10 years, Hal transitioned to commercial real estate. He is eager to apply his experience in finance, revenue improvements and controlling costs in ways that serve clients best. His working knowledge of client-based solutions that provide positive financial returns, make him an excellent fit for Midcoast Properties, Inc.

Hal holds an undergraduate degree from Wake Forest and an MBA from Clemson University.

Hal and his wife, Leigh, reside in Goldsboro, North Carolina. They have four children - Georgia, Hil, and twins Margaret and Mary Crawford.

Midcoast Properties, Inc. is a leading Broker of Commercial Real Estate in the Southeast, focusing on the Self Storage Industry. Brokerage services are available in North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama and Georgia. They are excited to have Hal as an addition to their sales team.

Hal can be reached at (919) 922-5757 and at hal@midcoastproperties.com.

Contact Information:

Midcoast Properties, Inc.

Dale C. Eisenman

843-342-7650

Contact via Email

www.midcoastproperties.com

