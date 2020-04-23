Market Overview

AutomotiveOnly.com Announces the Launch of Dealer2Door(TM)

PR.com  
April 23, 2020
Miramar Beach, FL, April 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- AutomotiveOnly.com, a data-driven digital marketing agency today announced the launch of “Dealer2Door”(TM), a comprehensive umbrella marketing platform for dealers.

In the announcement, CEO Steve Humphries said, “Since the COVID-19 crisis, we’ve seen dealers struggle with a way to market and brand their services that include remote selling, home test drives, etc. 'Dealer2Door' is an umbrella marketing name, that works for any dealer. It simply allows the dealer to brand their services with an easy to remember acronym.”

Steve Sanchez, Director of Sales commented, “Not only do we offer the D2D marketing umbrella name (logos, banners, videos) but we also offer the most effective and efficient marketing vehicles to brand your store with D2D. We have several highly effective marketing vehicles starting at just $950 a month including: Conquest Email, Home GeoFencing, Facebook/Instagram Marketing, Retargeting, Abandoned Shoppers and more.”

AutomotiveOnly.com is a data-driven digital marketing agency based in Miramar Beach, Florida offering cutting edge data capture platforms and digital marketing services. For more information visit www.automotiveonly.com or call 800.591.5719 Ext. 700.

Contact Information:
AutomotiveOnly.com
Steve Humphries
800.591.5719 Ext. 700
Contact via Email
www.automotiveonly.com

