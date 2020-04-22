THAQ is Quickly Becoming Corpus Christi's Top HVAC Contractor and Announces Move Into the Residential HVAC Space

Temperature Humidity Air Quality Solutions announces that the company is preparing for its busiest summer yet. The father and son business previously did most of the commercial HVAC work throughout the city but has now moved into the residential space.

With the Summer on its way, things will be heating up in the Lone Star state quite soon, and this doesn't just mean for the residents, as father and son owned company THAQ is set to have their biggest summer yet in terms of new business. Now that they have expanded their services and customer base, they are excited about their new prospects, and the new creative services that can come with that.

Their business started with them serving the Corpus Christi community around fifty years ago. They did many municipal projects such as the City Hall and the local Spohn Hospital among numerous others. They were quite comfortable with this niche but would regularly receive inquiries regarding a lack of residential HVAC services.

This gave them the idea that it was time to expand. They decided to venture into the residential market and apply their expertise to their community from that angle. They initially stayed with their original title of STRE for their first residential projects but quickly decided to do a rebranding under the name of Temperature Humidity and Air Quality Solutions, a fitting and all-encompassing title for what they are experts in.

That brings us to the present time, in which they are expecting to have a huge summer season as the demand has gone up substantially. They have received more and more requests from their neighboring communities as well such as Padre Island and Calallen. They have many satisfied community members such as Rene M. "My AC was not working. I have 2 small children and we were so hot. THAQ heating and cooling came out right away and had it fixed in less than an hour. They were so professional and polite. Thank you so much."

