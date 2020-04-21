Paragon.AI Launches COVID-19 Solution of Human Powered A.I. Agents for Market & Public Opinion Research

New solution combines the best of live agents with the best in A.I to create a hybrid model that delivers the cost, quality, and speed efficiencies of digital methods with the best of Virtual Call Center solutions to ensure uninterrupted projects during the COVID-19 crisis.

Lehi, UT, April 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Paragon.AI, a leader in AI-driven call center solutions, has launched its marketing research and public opinion polling solution to bring the speed, cost, and quality of their A.I. Agent solution to the global insights industry to ensure uninterrupted telephone data collection during the COVID-19 crisis.

Paragon.AI’s proprietary Soundboard technology allows for the seamless conversation of their virtually connected Human Powered AI Agents with any sample population. Their conversational AI allows for a 1-to-1 interaction with human understanding that drives an effective and quality-controlled experience direct to any target population via voice interactions.

Dallin Bird, Managing Director of Paragon.AI explained why the company is launching now, “During the COVID-19 crisis, anecdotal evidence is that response rates for all research, digital and telephone, is at a peak as more people are home, have greater flexibility in their schedules, want to connect with others and share their opinions, and are looking for rewards to supplement tight budgets. However, with social distancing measures that have impacted traditional call centers, our combination of AI-driven automation and virtual agents is the ideal solution to fill the gap and ensure the vital business of social and opinion research continues.”

Paragon leverages Artificial Intelligence to surface the best responses at the appropriate time, enhancing the agent’s ability to accurately help move the conversation in the right direction for best results and respondent experience.

The company has years of experience in perfecting their Human Powered A.I. Agents technology in the customer service industry and over the past year has worked with some of the preeminent leaders in the market research industry to develop multiple solutions to bring all the benefits of online research to telephone-based research. Company offers five primary products to their customers:

- Paragon Prime: A.I. Agents call the sample and conduct your project via telephone. There is no limit on the length, complexity, or mix of question types and include full quota and sample management tools, all reported in real-time via proprietary customer dashboard.

- Paragon Inbound: Everything done for outbound calling but applied for inbound calling. Ideal solution for customer or employee experience programs.

- Paragon Connect: For TCPA compliance for RDD or mobile-only sample, Live Agents make the call, gain cooperation, then transfer the respondents to our A.I. Agents to conduct the remainder of the project.

- Paragon Online: A.I. Agents can communicate via any Chat or Messenger platform.

- Paragon BPO: Full call center-based outsourcing using a combination of hundreds of live agents and leading technology and management processes.

Kyle Wood, Chairman of Paragon.AI commented, "From a societal perspective, today may constitute the ‘digital age.’ From a market research perspective, today is still part of the ‘voice age.’ Even with all the hype surrounding live chat, chatbots and social media, voice remains the only channel in which humans can fully engage in a high-quality interaction to deliver the best data and experience. That experience is more important now than ever before, and we think Paragon.AI can be a vital resource to not just researchers, but to consumers who want to connect and share their experience with others."

Paragon has solved these issues by combining the best aspects of live agents with the latest capabilities in A.I to create a hybrid model that delivers the quality, and speed efficiencies of digital methods with true human engagement to create the optimal solution for researchers at a highly competitive price point.

Their unique virtual call center model supports the AI function with multiple redundancies to ensure flawless, agile execution and practically unlimited scale. With their technology and applications, Paragon.AI is able to withstand uncertain times with a global presence that allows their 4,000+ agents to remain stable and mitigate interruption to their services.

In the near future additional solutions are being fast-tracked including a Privacy Compliance opt-in process, the ability to engage with respondents via other channels, and multiple vertically-aligned solutions to support other mission-critical consumer contact initiatives.

The company is also offering a variety of launch and pilot incentives to make it easy and painless to migrate projects to their platform; if interested prospective partners can contact dallin@paragonsolutions.ai

