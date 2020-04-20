A.E.R. Consulting Services, LLC Named a 2020 Forbes Small Giants Finalist

For the first time in Company History, Administrative/Process Management Company A.E.R. Consulting Services, LLC has been named a Forbes Small Giants finalist.

East Brunswick, NJ, April 20, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Small Giants Community was established to celebrate purpose-driven businesses and their leaders. While these companies may be “small,” they build large and lasting relationships with their employees, stakeholders, and wider communities.

To earn the nomination, A.E.R. Consulting Services, LLC submitted an extensive application outlining its company culture, employee engagement, customer satisfaction, and vision for the future of the relationship between clients and employees. The company’s unique history, coupled with creating a work environment relative to the industries served, and ending with an explanation that work never feels like work when you’re surrounded by good people brought them to this pinnacle.

“For almost two decades, A.E.R. Consulting Services, LLC has been a problem solving machine for our Clients, and allowing our Employees the freedom to truly explore any avenue they wish when creating our products, creates an environment of absolute success,” says Andrew Reid, President and CEO. “We are thankful and appreciative that Forbes seeks to recognize these organizations that are making an impact, especially those of us on the front line of COVID-19.”

Finalists will be recognized on Forbes.com throughout April until winners are officially announced on April 27, 2020.

To learn more about A.E.R. Consulting Services, LLC and the services it offers, visit https://www.aerconsultingllc.com/

To learn more about the Small Giants Community, visit https://smallgiants.org/

Contact Information:

A.E.R. Consulting Services, LLC

Andrew Reid

(732) 851-3672

Contact via Email

www.aerconsultingllc.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/810673

Press Release Distributed by PR.com