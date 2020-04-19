Crane Warning Systems Atlanta Offers High-Quality Camera Equipment to Maximize Safety at the Construction Site

The advanced CCS camera system improves worker safety and increases productivity.

Canton, GA, April 19, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Worker's safety has always remained a huge concern for businesses operating in the construction industry. According to OSHA, one in five workplace deaths in the USA is from the construction industry.

The four common reasons behind fatalities at worksites are falls, being struck by objects, electrocution, and caught-in/between objects. Construction employers continue to make efforts to combat these problems.

Crane Warning Systems Atlanta is a leading distributor of RaycoWylie crane safety equipment. The company offers high-quality safety products to help employers create a safer environment for their employees and workers at construction sites.

One of the most effective safety products they sell includes high-quality CCS crane and equipment camera systems. They sell portable CCS2 and CCS4 crane and equipment camera systems with secure magnetic mount systems.

Speaking about the importance of camera systems at construction sites, a representative of the company stated, "CCS cameras are more than a monitoring device for managers to keep a tab on the construction activities.

"They are highly useful for workers operating cranes or heavy equipment to identify blind spots and learn about their surroundings. CSS camera systems provide a better view to crane operators and help them avoid accidents while lifting heavy loads."

The Canton-based company is a well-known distributor of top-quality crane safety products and parts in the United States. From ATB warning systems to wireless wind speed indicators, they offer an extensive range of safety equipment.

"We believe there's no such thing as excessive safety measures at construction sites. While safety equipment cannot prevent all accidents, it can significantly reduce the likelihood of adverse incidents," the representative added further.

Crane Warning Systems Atlanta has been selling original RaycoWylie products for the past two decades. The company's objective is to maximize worker's safety at construction sites by providing the best crane safety solutions at affordable rates.

