Jersey Artisan Distilling Rolls Out New Hyde Hand Sanitizer

Fairfield, NJ, April 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Jersey Artisan Distilling, maker of James FC Hyde Whiskeys, has commenced production of hand sanitizer to help fill the critical need created by the current COVID-19 pandemic. The product is available now.

“We have been contacted by a large array of folks all in urgent need of hand sanitizer,” said Jersey Artisan Distilling President Glenn Pohs. “We are devoting the excess capacity of our distilling operations towards fulﬁlling what we can of their needs. We've proudly made donations to the local Police and Fire Depts of Fairfield, New Jersey and will seek to donate to local hospitals and other not-for-profits as well. Additionally, we will provide for sale whatever we can to the various commercial ﬁrms and individuals who are looking to keep themselves and their workers protected."

"As the largest U.S. distiller of sorghum," Pohs said, "we had a unique challenge to overcome to also produce sanitizer. In simple terms, sorghum is too expensive to practically produce hand sanitizer. So we had to develop an alternative model to distill the alcohol necessary. Kudos to Master Distiller Brant Braue and team for their innovation and creativity in solving the problem."

Jersey Artisan opted to use the WHO approved formulation - 80% ethyl alcohol among other ingredients - for production. They expect to continue to produce sanitizer as long there is a need.

