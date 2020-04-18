Visibly Connected Wins Platinum & Gold Hermes Creative Awards for Web Design

Hermes Creative Awards announced on April 3 the early deadline winners for the 2020 international awards competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing, and design of traditional and emerging media. Visibly Connected is elated to have received such prestigious awards for web design in the Professional Service and Small Business categories.

Houston, TX, April 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Hermes Creative Awards announced on April 3 the early deadline winners for the 2020 international awards competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing, and design of traditional and emerging media. Hermes Creative Awards recognizes outstanding work in the industry while promoting the philanthropic nature of marketing and communication professionals.

There are expected to be over 6,000 entries from throughout the United States, Canada and dozens of other countries in the Hermes Creative Awards 2020 competition. Entries came in from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, PR firms, design shops, production companies, and freelancers.

Visibly Connected is elated to have received such prestigious awards for web design in the Professional Service and Small Business categories. Their dedication to hard work and creativity along with their commitment to building brands has paid off in more ways than one. There is no doubt that the team over at Visibly Connected is sure to continue receiving recognition for their creative approach to developing businesses’ online presence.

The Hermes Creative Awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, media production, and freelance professionals. AMCP oversees awards and recognition programs, provides judges, and rewards outstanding achievement and service to the profession.

AMCP judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals (Like Visibly Connected) whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. Winners were selected from over 200 categories grouped under advertising, publications, marketing, branding, integrated marketing, public relations/communications, electronic media, and pro bono.

Through hard work and an intense love of their craft, Visibly Connected will go on to do great things for the future of marketing and will continue to set monumental standards worth achieving.

