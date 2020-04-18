3 Bros Grow Announces Compassion Program During COVID-19

Santa Cruz, CA, April 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The 3 Bros Santa Cruz dispensary is currently running a compassion program during the COVID-19 outbreak and Shelter in Place orders.

As an essential business and being allowed to remain open to serve the community for cannabis products such as cannabis flower, pre-rolls, edibles, topicals and other related products also allows us to serve the community in other ways. 3 Bros Santa Cruz will be offering a compassion program to those less fortunate that cannot afford cannabis products and allows someone to receive one product per week while supplies last.

“At 3Bros we believe in supporting our organization, our families and our greater communities. We are grateful to be an essential business and recognize that a large portion of our community have lost their jobs in this crisis and are burdened financially. We have reached out to our cannabis vendor / partners who have shown overwhelming support. We will be honoring one $1 item to those nominated to the compassion program each week until the quarantine is over in May and hope to extend the program beyond. Our community has supported us, and we are here to support them by bringing good vibes even through hard times. 3 Bros companies are a family that support each other, lift each other up and remind each other that good vibes are possible in every situation. We are asking our more fortunate customers do donate canned good, toilet paper or other necessities to our food drive. We will be giving out food to those less fortunate as we know the body needs to be fed as well as the soul.” - Alida Lehman, Director for Retail and 1 of the Bros.

Compassion Program:

If you or someone you know has been laid off of your job during this crisis, and are having trouble affording cannabis, 3 Bros Santa Cruz will provide one Compassion Product per week to you until this crisis is over.

With generous contributions from their vendors, along with food drive donations, 3 Bros hope to make this time less stressful for their Compassion Customers.

How it Works:

Nominate a friend for the Compassion Program by calling or emailing the shop.

Compassion Customers will then be selected to receive product and food donations once a week until the crisis ends.

Food Drive:

Donate any non-perishable food items to the shop. This food will be provided to their Compassion Customers, Second Harvest Food Bank and Grey Bears.

Participating Vendors:

3 Bros

ABX

Big Pete’s

Care by Design

Golden Seed

Heavy Hitters

Higher

Himalaya

Kanha

Lightly Lifted

La Vida Verde

Lowell

Papa and Barkley

Pure Xtracts

Satori

Spread Kindness, not Viruses

Spread Compassion, not germs

Spread Love and Good Vibes

About 3 Bros

Tyler Smith, CEBrO, Mark Taylor, COO and Russel Smith, CMO of www.3brosgrow.com have been around the cannabis business for over 30 years and have had a legal cannabis business since the beginning of prop 215 and prop 64. The 3 Bros grow facility for was one of the first legal operations in Monterey County and the state of California. In addition to the cultivation facility is the 3 Bros microbusiness which includes a dispensary, extraction, manufacturing, cultivation and distribution. 3 Bros are in over 200 dispensaries in California and are currently being asked to expand into other states to duplicate their profitable business model.

