Local nonprofit, The Community for Holistic Integration, furthers its mission of bringing holistic wellness to Central PA through connection, education, and integration by releasing its first book offering tools and techniques for creating positive change.

York, PA, April 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Community for Holistic of Integration, a nonprofit of Central PA, continues to bring holistic wellness to the larger community through connection, education, and integration through the release of their new book, "Healing Together: 30 Stories of Personal Transformation Through Holistic Healing Modalities."

Many residents may not realize the wealth of Holistic Services, resources, and education available in Pennsylvania or the ease with which these tools can be used to support individual growth and create a more balanced life. At a much needed time, this collection of inspirational stories from Pennsylvania’s local Holistic Experts brings readers an awareness of the many strengths they already possess within themselves and information on how to develop and bring those strengths forward to build emotional, physical, and mental resiliency.

All proceeds from book sales will go to further CHI’s mission of making holistic wellness accessible to the community through the many events and educational services they sponsor.

This book offers you:

- Inspirational, real-life stories encouraging you to grow forward on your journey of self-discovery & human connection

- Various paths to mind-body healing so that you can identify what resonates with you

- Meditations, Worksheets, Tapping Procedures, Journal Questions, & Affirmations to help you get the most out of what you read

- Topics include: fear, emotional balance, trauma, communication, body image, overcoming self-doubt, grief, divorce, art, meditation, stuttering, care-taking, physical illness, depression, restoring connection, spiritual searching, sexuality, and many more.

Available April 16, 2020 through Ingram Spark, or by contacting the publisher P.A.V.E. Press at the address below.

