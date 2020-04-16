The Maleficence Cure for America's Medical Supply Chain Exposed by COVID-19

Helping America's Healthcare System and the Trump Administration Save Billions

Kansas City, MO, April 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- COVID-19 has now exposed globalism’s threat to America’s medical supply chain by putting countless lives at risk from a lack of access to affordable medical equipment, medicines and remedies. A risk resulting from two decades of consolidating medical supply purchases with artificially inflated profit margins for a handful of conglomerates fronting low-quality products made only in China.

Samuel Lipari fought this misguided globalist supply policy that took control of health system costs away from hospital supply managers on the front lines of protecting American lives. Mr. Lipari also provided industry experts that testified for Senate Judiciary Subcommittee Hearings on Antitrust, Competition Policy, and Consumer Rights and then Lipari litigated against the anticompetitive consolidation of the medical supply industry for more than 20 years in Kansas City Federal & State courts.

While assisting Kansas City Breweries Company LLC design of a Beverage Complex to return domestic juice, soda, and beverage production to a reliable American owned centralized US location, Mr. Lipari was approached by idle Kansas City factory owners concerned about doing their part in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic and bring medical supply manufacturing and distribution back to America’s heartland. Lipari has accepted this challenge.

Independent Business Consultant and Entrepreneur Samuel Lipari is offering America’s Health Systems and the Trump administration an opportunity to re-launch two of three former companies http://www.MedicalSupplyChain.com/ and http://www.MedicalSupplyLine.com/ both retaliatorily kept out of US markets for reporting violations of federal and state laws against kickbacks and then exposing billions of dollars of fraud from inflated medical supply costs and the extortion of health systems with the threat of supply shortages.

Following the end of the COVID-19 lockdown, Mr. Lipari will begin the task of identifying go to market partners and underwriters for the task of updating the company’s original IPO Reg D offering so that investors, medical suppliers, manufacturers and health systems can finally participate independently from offshore monopolists attempting to restrain trade and criminally influence America's government officials and judicial institutions.

Medical Supply Chain is a business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce trading exchange serving institutional healthcare enterprises and their customers. Medical Supply Chain delivers procurement, fulfillment and inventory management functionality supporting buyers and sellers of Food; Dietary; OTC Pharmaceuticals; Clinical Pharmaceuticals; Med-surgical; Urologicals; DME; Textiles; Office supplies; Furniture; Janitorial and Housekeeping supplies. Privately held, the company was founded in 1999 dedicated to utilizing B2B e-commerce technology to provide lower operational costs for healthcare enterprises and their customers. Medical Supply Chain is located in Kansas City, MO. For more information about Medical Supply Chain call 816.507.1328, or visit http://www.MedicalSupplyChain.com/.

