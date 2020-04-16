Tammy R. Bjelland Honored as a Woman of the Month for April 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Golden Valley, AZ, April 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Tammy R. Bjelland of Golden Valley, Arizona is being honored as a Woman of the Month for April 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of hair styling and cosmetology. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.

About Tammy R. Bjelland

Tammy R. Bjelland is the owner of Tammy’s Hair Salon in Golden Valley, Arizona. The hair salon is a hair, barber and nail salon in one location. At the salon, they like to make their clients feel at home. They have a consultation with each person when they arrive, discussing their hair and offering suggestions, staying as close as they can to their client’s requests.

Tammy's Hair Salon caters to the local area and is always happy to see a new face. Customers are their number one priority and they love making their clients smile.

Tammy has over 30 years experience as a hair stylist. She is responsible for the staff and overall operations of the full-service salon, which offers hair styling and cutting, barbering, perms, coloring and manicures. Tammy is also a Licensed Cosmetologist.

Ms. Bjelland is a member of the American Legion and Who’s Who of Women. In her spare time, she enjoys riding her Polaris Razr in the mountains and RV camping.

Tammy Bjelland states, “I take pride in my work and was raised that you respect your elders. I think that has been lost with the hairdresser's out there. I will take the time and even get out books to make sure we are on the same page.”

For further information, contact www.facebook.com/Tammyshairspa/.

