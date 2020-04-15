FoxPromotions has agreed to assist acclaimed author and Alzheimer's Activist Nancy Nelson in creating a social media strategy to increase awareness of her fight against Alzheimer's. A sought after speaker, Nancy continues her battle against her affliction through personal appearances and her numerous editions of her book, "Blue.River.Apple," an exploration of Alzheimer's through poetry.

Las Vegas, NV, April 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Alzheimer's Activist Nancy Nelson and FoxPromotions have joined forces to increase awareness of the memory stealing disease. Ms. Nelson was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2013. Since then she has written numerous books dealing with the affliction. The series, "Blue.River.Apple" is "an exploration of Alzheimer's through poetry."

Since her diagnosis, Nancy has began a personal crusade to shed some light on this normally age related disease that for so long has been shadowed in darkness and uncertainty.

Living in Las Vegas, Nevada Nancy has become a driving force within the author and Alzheimer's community. But she hasn't been detoured by distance. Nancy has traveled all over the country including Washington, D.C. to be a premier speaker on living with Alzheimer's.

Nancy, now in her 70's, does not show any signs of slowing down. Her collections of poetry continue to grab the attention of those in the medical field, those afflicted and the beloved caretakers.

During these trying times dealing with the COVID-19 virus Nancy's personal appearances have slowed a bit but she is still on the phone, online, and using every communication method possible to reach those that need information, inspiration, and maybe just a "virtual hug."

Ms. Nelson's book, "Blue.River.Apple," now in three different editions, are a compilation of poems that exhibit how a mind, her mind, works when experiencing different stages of Alzheimer's.

FoxPromotions owner William Fox says, "We are excited and humbled to come along side Nancy Nelson in the promotion of her books and her remarkable story." Nancy wants to get across to folks that, "There is hope! People need to hear and need to know that having Alzheimer's isn't the end."

Nancy's books "Blue.River.Apple" are available worldwide.

Contact Information:

FoxPromotions

William Fox

702-610-4541

Contact via Email

foxpromotions.net

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/810102

Press Release Distributed by PR.com