Divorce in the Time of COVID-19 and Court Closures

Chicago, IL, April 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Around the world, divorced and divorcing parents are finding themselves stuck. Courts are closed as their families are dealing with new pressures, such as agreeing on safety measures for children or managing custody schedules thrown into chaos during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sandra Crawford, Attorney and Mediator, is helping parents navigate divorce and child custody arrangements without having to go to court through a process called Collaborative Divorce.

Many Collaborative practitioners are utilizing virtual meeting options while complying with social distancing guidelines. Court closures are not an issue as Collaborative Divorce is a longstanding alternative to the hostility and dysfunction typically experienced in courtrooms.

Divorce process initiations, as well as alterations to ongoing arrangements, can easily be managed virtually. Binding customized agreements and related legal documentation can be filed with the in Cook County and other counties around Illinois.

Collaborative Divorce Highlights:

- Avoids the need to go to court

- Creates a unique action plan that addresses parenting allocation and arrangements, finances and more

- Relies on a team of experienced attorneys, mental health professionals, child specialists, and financial experts

“The COVID crisis is a moment in time – this too will pass. However, family relationships are forever. So, how you resolve conflict now will have an impact on your children and on future generations. Resolving family conflicts respectively, thoughtfully and timely during this crisis, will serve us all in the days and years to come,” said Sandra Crawford, JD, Mediator and Collaborative Professional, Fellow of the Collaborative Law Institute of Illinois and member of the IACP. For more information, go to http://www.lawcrawford.com/blog/

“The global Collaborative community has a history of being adaptive in terms of how we serve our clients,” said Anne Tamar-Mattis, Executive Director of the International Academy of Collaborative Professionals (IACP). “Our members are steadfast in their commitment to helping people go through the life-changing experience of divorce during this current pandemic.”

The International Academy of Collaborative Professionals (IACP) is an international nonprofit organization focused on transforming the way families divorce by helping them create customized solutions and stay out of court.

