Marlena Holter Named ALPCO's Winter 2020 Diabetes Research Travel Grant Recipient

Salem, NH, April 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Today, ALPCO announced Marlena Holter from Cornell University, College of Veterinary Medicine as the latest recipient of its Diabetes Research Travel Grant. Ms. Holter is a DVM/PhD candidate in the Biomedical and Biological Sciences Program researching GLP-1 regulated glucose regulation following vertical sleeve gastrectomy surgery to define the mechanisms underlying type 2 diabetes remission and metabolic improvement following bariatric surgery.

With the award, Ms. Holter will be able to present her findings at a relevant diabetes conference in the coming year.

Ms. Holter’s research in the Cummings Lab utilizes a mouse model to focus on the novel connection between β-cell GLP-1R signaling and α-cell proglucagon processing to identify targets that can switch α-cells from producing glucagon to GLP-1. Her work represents a substantial contribution to the definition of a new paradigm in pancreatic islet biology and the identification of novel mechanisms that target α-cells for the prevention and treatment of type 2 diabetes.

“In these changing times, we are fortunate to be able to continue assisting young investigators who want to share their novel findings with the diabetes research community,” explains ALPCO’s president, Sean Conley. “We are very pleased to award Ms. Holter with our fourth Diabetes Research Travel Grant. Her research embodies the mission of our grant and helps further build the foundation for improving quality of life for people living with diabetes.”

The Diabetes Research Travel Grant was created by ALPCO to help advance progressive diabetes and obesity research by graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and early stage investigators. Through this program, ALPCO continues to stimulate and reward research applicable to the investigation and potential development of diabetes and obesity treatments, therapies and/or innovations.

Visit alpco.com learn more about Marlena Holter’s research and ALPCO’s Diabetes Research Travel Grant.

