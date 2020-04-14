Nikki H. Pough Honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication

Queens Village, NY, April 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Nikki H. Pough of Queens Village, New York has been honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education.

About Nikki H. Pough

Nikki Pough is a preschool teacher at Nurturing Center and Academy. It is a private school located in Queens Village, NY that has been in existence for over 20 years. The Nurturing Center and Academy is a New York City and New York State approved private educational facility and they are also part of the Universal Pre-K program. It is a full early childhood educational facility which molds children from infancy through grade 5. They also have an afterschool program which provides service thru age 12.

The staff and teachers at Nurturing Center and Academy are dedicated to helping children grow and develop their full potential according to their own special interests, learning styles and personalities. They believe that each child is unique and their goal is for all children to develop at their own rate. Their fully qualified teachers meet or exceed state licensing requirements in education, experience and are trained in CPR. Ms. Pough specializes in early childhood education.

Born October 5, 1974 in New York, New York, Nikki attended Touro College, Suffolk Community College and Nassau Community College. In her spare time she enjoys movies and spending time with friends.

For further information, contact www.nurturingcenterandacademy.com.

