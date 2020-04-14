Beverly Williams Honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Florissant, MO, April 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Beverly Williams of Florissant, Missouri has been honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements for 40 years in the field of healthcare education. These important women exemplify tenacity. They realize that in order to reach their goals, they must never give up and continue to strive to become influential in their profession.

About Beverly Williams

Beverly Williams is a community educator at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in Saint Louis, Missouri. She is responsible for community outreach and healthcare education. Ms. Williams specializes in diabetes, blood pressure and heart disease.

Previously, Ms. Williams served as both the corporate director of hospice and president and CEO of the Visiting Nurse Association of Greater St. Louis, adjunct faculty at Lindenwood University and CEO at Alexian Brothers Community Services PACE. She was a consultant in the Greater St. Louis area and Regional Director of Operations at AW Health Care.

Ms. Williams obtained an MBA from Webster University in 2003. She is the vice president of St. Louis Chums Inc. and is affiliated with PACE. In her spare time, Beverly enjoys spending time with family.

