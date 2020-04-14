Tolar-Westgate Funerals is Prepared to Safely Care for Families During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Waukegan, IL, April 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Tolar-Westgate Funerals & Cremations remains committed and prepared to safely care for the families it serves during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Whenever possible, Tolar-Westgate Funerals & Cremations will continue to enable families to participate in the rituals that are most important to them.

And according to the CDC, at this time, there is no known risk associated with being in the same room at a funeral or visitation service with the body of someone who died of confirmed or suspected COVID-19; however, federal, state and local public health guidance may impact the size of gathering a family is able to plan. Depending on a family’s preferences, their loved one can be safely embalmed. Families may choose either burial or cremation as usual.

“At Tolar-Westgate Funerals & Cremations, we recognize our responsibility to protect the health of those we are privileged to serve,” said Eric Tolar, Licensed Funeral Director & Embalmer. “We will continue to guide families, as we always have, in ways they can meaningfully commemorate the life of their loved one, while adhering to the guidance issued by federal, state and local public health officials.”

Tolar continued: “Our staff remains vigilant about cleaning our facilities and ensuring we’re all following recommended healthy habits, such as staying home when sick, washing our hands, and covering coughs and sneezes. The CDC and our state and local public health officials have offered a lot of helpful guidance for businesses on this topic, which we continue to follow.”

Tolar-Westgate Funerals is now offering live streaming of visitations and services. Viewings/Services will only be conducted on bodies that have been embalmed and will only be permissive with ten (10) or less people. Graveside services should be private and conducted with ten (10) or less people. This information is subject to change per recommendations by the Federal Government and CDC. Tolar-Westgate Funerals compliance with these directives is to keep your families safe, as well as the staff at Tolar-Westgate Funerals & Cremations.

A member of the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA), Tolar-Westgate Funerals & Cremations regularly receives information via NFDA from the CDC, Department of Health and Human Services and other agencies about the evolution of COVID-19 in the United States. NFDA continues to lead the conversation with federal officials about the role of funeral service as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic. If the staff of Tolar-Westgate Funerals & Cremations can be of assistance, please contact us at 847-662-8000 or Info@TolarWestgate.com. Stay Safe.

