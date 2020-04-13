Wisconsin Zinc Plating Company Receives Prestigious Award

Plateco Inc., a zinc plating company based in Reedsburg, WI, has just been named a "Top Shop" by Products Finishing magazine.

Reedsburg, WI, April 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Plateco Inc. is One of Top Finishing Shops in North America.

Products Finishing magazine names Reedsburg, WI zinc plating company to its “Top Shops” list.

Zinc plating company, Plateco Inc. has been named one of the best finishing shops in North America, according to an industry benchmarking survey conducted by Products Finishing magazine, a trade publication that has covered the industry since 1938.

The magazine conducted an extensive benchmarking survey that analyzed hundreds of finishing companies in several different areas, including Current Finishing Technology, Finishing Practices and Performances, Business Strategies and Performances, and Training and Human Resources.

Only the top 50 shops in North America were given the honor of being a Products Finishing magazine "Top Shop" based on a scoring matrix in those four criteria. Plateco was the only zinc plating specialist in Wisconsin to be honored.

“Plateco has established itself as one of the best finishing operations in the industry,” said Tim Pennington, editor of Products Finishing magazine. “The criteria we used were very stringent, and only the top finishing shops that excelled in all four areas made the list. Plateco is in rare air when it comes to finishing operations.”

“We are extremely excited and pleased to be named one of Products Finishing magazine’s ‘Top Shops’,” said Jim Schweich, Chief Executive Perfectionist of family-owned Plateco. “Our employees and management team have worked very hard to be the best in the industry, and to provide our customers with quality service.”

