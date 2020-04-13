Bulk Coronavirus Masks Now Available to the General Public After Shortage Announced

With the shortage of reusable, cloth face masks around the world due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, Gunslinger Business Development in partnership with DMS Coalition has announced how the general public and businesses needing these masks and reusable gowns can access the much needed supplies in bulk. These masks and gowns are 100% American made with American material from some of the top clothing manufacturers across the nation.

Cheyenne, WY, April 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Gunslinger Business Development in partnership with DMS coalition today announced the creation of Invisible Defender, a new outlet to acquire cloth face masks in bulk. Invisible Defender is a supplier of quality, cloth face masks made in the United States and offers a new way for any American to protect themselves and help prevent escalation of the coronavirus pandemic.

Features and benefits of coronavirus cloth face masks include:

· 100% Cotton

· Made in USA

· One size fit all

· Adjustable nose

· DIY-adjustable straps

· Machine Washable/ Wash Hot/ Dry Hot with detergent of your choice

· No credit card needed to order, pay upon arrival

· Orders are processed first come, first served basis

· Most orders are shipped within 48 – 72 hours

Coronavirus cloth protective face masks will be available starting immediately, at $5.95 per unit. For more information on COVID-19 protective face masks, visit healthdefendercom.org

Contact Information:

Gunslinger Business Development

Devin Brakel

307-240-8009

Contact via Email

healthdefendercom.org

