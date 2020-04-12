Seaman Paper Introduces High-Touch Barrier Tissue, a Paper Based Solution to Minimize Direct Contact with Public Surfaces

Barrier Tissue Offers Simple Eco-Friendly Alternative to Protective Gloves - In response to heightened concern around viral transmission and COVID-19, Seaman Paper has introduced a new paper-based solution designed to help minimize direct hand contact with high-contact common surfaces. High-Touch Barrier Tissue is an FDA-compliant paper, packaged with either 500 or 1,000 "grab-and-go" sheets, which can serve as a barrier between hands and high-contact surfaces.

Gardner, MA, April 12, 2020 --(PR.com)-- In response to heightened concern around viral transmission and COVID-19, Seaman Paper has introduced a new paper-based solution designed to help minimize direct hand contact with high-contact common surfaces. High-Touch Barrier Tissue is an FDA-compliant paper, packaged with either 500 or 1,000 “grab-and-go” sheets, which can serve as a barrier between hands and high-contact surfaces. Available in 2 sizes (6”x10.75” and 8”x10.75”), High-Touch Barrier Tissue can be dispensed to customers at the gas pump, in the grocery/convenience store, or wherever many hands touch the same surface.

“In this time of heightened concern over the spread of viruses, we are happy to be able to bring an innovative solution that can help keep everyone healthy and safe,” says Seaman Paper owner Jamie Jones. “With protective gloves in high demand, our barrier tissue creates a paper-based alternative that has less of an environmental impact while also helping to ensure that our medical professionals and other emergency workers retain access to crucial glove supplies.”

High-Touch Barrier Tissue is in stock and ready for immediate shipment. Interested parties looking for more information on the product should contact Seaman Paper directly through their website www.seamanpaper.com.

About Seaman Paper Company

Seaman Paper, headquartered in Gardner, Massachusetts, is a leading global manufacturer of lightweight specialty tissue papers. The family-owned company has been making paper in Massachusetts since 1946. Over the last decade, Seaman Paper has grown both domestic and global manufacturing operations to meet the needs of our customers all around the world. Our paper-based, sustainable solutions help customers protect what is most important to them. To learn more about Seaman Paper, visit our website at www.seamanpaper.com.

