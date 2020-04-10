"Burning Hearts – Psalms on the Road" – a Musical Masterpiece That Provides Refreshing New Musical Settings to the Psalms

Recent release "Burning Hearts – Psalms on the Road – Volume 1" from Emmaus Media Group's composer Stephany Dobosz is a melodious collection containing 63 musical settings for the Psalms for liturgies and prayer services.

Sarasota, FL, April 10, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Stephany Dobosz, a composer, veteran music minister and choir director from Sarasota, FL, has completed her new liturgical resource "Burning Hearts – Psalms on the Road – Volume 1": a collection of 63 Psalms using the verbatim texts set to original melodies.

Stephany writes, “‘Burning Hearts – Psalms on the Road’ has been inspired by God, who is alive in the Scriptures, Church celebrations, special occasions, daily living, musical, spiritual and ethnic inﬂuences (including those of my Polish heritage), as well as classical and contemporary music.”

Published by Emmaus Media Group of Sarasota, FL, Stephany Dobosz’s new music collection is the first installment of over 100 modern psalm settings that Stephany has composed. The settings are approved for publishing by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) and the International Commission on English in the Liturgy (ICEL).

This collection also includes a bonus composition of an Advent Gospel Acclamation - including verses - based on the melodies of the O’ Antiphons, composed by music minister and composer, Peter Dobosz.

Individuals, congregations or music groups can purchase "Burning Hearts – Psalms on the Road – Volume 1" online at https://www.emmausmediagroup.com.

For additional information, group purchase discount or media inquiries, contact Emmaus Media Group at 941-232-4447 or info@emmausmediagroup.com.

Emmaus Media Group is a family owned and operated publishing company specializing in religious music and literature. Founded in 2014 by wife and husband team, Stephany and Mark Dobosz, sharing both an ecumenical and holistic view of the spiritual connection between faiths.

