Minerva's New Watch Together Service Closes the Gap of Social Distancing

Talk, chat and take group selfies while watching television with friends.

San Jose, CA, April 10, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Minerva has unveiled a new Watch Together service that will help bring people together during these unprecedented times. The service makes it easy for subscribers to enjoy their favorite shows with friends and family, no matter where they are.

Fully integrated with the Minerva 10 video entertainment platform, Watch Together enables viewers to talk, text and take group selfies without ever leaving their mobile TV app. Subscribers can use their address book to invite others to join a watch group.

“Television used to bring people together. Major sports or news events acted as a gathering spot for friends and family,” said Fabrizio Capobiano, Chief Innovation Officer at Minerva. “Social distancing reminds us how important and enjoyable it is to be connected and share entertainment experiences. With Watch Together, no one has to watch TV alone!”

Supported on phones and tablets, Watch Together is available now free of charge to millions of subscribers enjoying television services powered by the Minerva 10 platform.

