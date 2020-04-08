Patricia F. Raskob, EA, CFP, ATA Celebrated as a VIP Member for Four Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide

Tucson, AZ, April 08, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Patricia F. Raskob, EA, CFP, ATA of Tucson, Arizona has been celebrated as a VIP Member for four consecutive years, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication due to her outstanding contributions and achievements for over 40 years in the field of finance.

About Patricia F. Raskob, EA, CFP, ATA

Patricia Raskob is the president of Raskob Kambourian Financial Advisors Ltd., which is a fee only comprehensive financial planning service providing financial and tax advice for individuals and businesses in Tucson, Arizona. She is an Enrolled Agent responsible for representing clients before the IRS in tax matters. She provides personal financial and tax advice to clients and oversees the general operations of the firm.

Raskob Kambourian Financial Advisors was awarded the Better Business Good Neighbor Torch Award in 2011 and 2018, Who’s Who Top 101 Industry Experts 1999-2016, and Best Planners for Doctors Medical Economics from 1996-2016. They were given the Five Star Award from Phoenix Magazine, the Wall Street Journal, in 2014, 2015 and 2016, and listed as the Best Asset Managers in the Country by Financial Advisor Magazine from 2011-2016. They were awarded One of the Top Female Financial Planning Firms in the Country in 2017. She was a Woman of Influence Finalist for 2018 and received the Arizona Friend Award in 2018 from the University of Arizona.

Ms. Raskob wrote a book on estate planning which was published by the Diocese of Tucson, and a second edition printing was requested by the CPA Arizona group to pass out to CPAs.

Born in Leavenworth, Kansas, Patricia obtained a B.S., With Honors, in Business and Psychology from Kansas State University. She is a Certified Financial Planner, an Enrolled Agent and an Accredited Tax Advisor. She is a Fellow of the National Tax Practice Institute. Ms. Raskob is affiliated with the Financial Planners Association, the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors, the National Association of Tax Practitioners and the National Association of Enrolled Agents.

Ms. Raskob is married to Tom Paulus and has five children, John, Kathy, Peter, Patti and Pamela. In her spare time she enjoys knitting sweaters for her children and grandchildren.

For further information, contact www.rkfin.com.

