Tammy Lou DeVenturi, D.M. Honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Pulaski, TN, April 08, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Tammy Lou DeVenturi, D.M. of Pulaski, Tennessee has been honored as a VIP Member for 2020 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of property management and investment. These important women exemplify tenacity. They realize that in order to reach their goals, they must never give up and continue to strive to become influential in their profession.

About Tammy Lou DeVenturi, D.M.

Tammy Lou DeVenturi is the owner and president of DeVenturi Enterprises, Inc., a national corporation providing property investment and management services based in Pulaski, Tennessee. She is responsible for managing rental properties.

In addition, Ms. DeVenturi is a wellness advocate for DoTerra for the past five years.

After obtaining a B.S. in Criminal Justice from Athens State University in 2011, Tammy Lou then obtained a M.B.A. in Business Administration and Human Resource Management from Colorado Technical University in 2013, and a D.M. in Organization Development and Change from Colorado Technical University in 2018.

Previously, Ms. DeVenturi served as an office manager for Johnson Pools and Spas-Right At Home, LLC, a line operator for Johnson Controls Manufacturing, administrative assistant at Hillside Hospital to the CEO and crediting coordinator to the medical staff, and administrative assistant at DaVita. More recently, she was a substitute teacher at the Giles County Schools and a tutor in College Ethics.

In her spare time, Tammy Lou enjoys reading, movies, shooting practice, and spending time with her family.

