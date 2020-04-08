Version 2 of tennisdata Now in the App Store

The tennisdata app has undergone an extensive upgrade to enhance the tennis fans' experience; more data, graphical representations, faster delivery.

Los Angeles, CA, April 08, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The tennisdata app has been used for years by tennis fans in 25 countries, supplying fans with key statistics from almost 65,000 ATP matches - all tour levels and major Davis Cup matches since 1998. On April 6, 2020, Version 2 was launched, a huge upgrade in both user experience and speed. Mark Snyder, founder and CEO commented, "We've learned a lot from our users over the years. With this release we are providing them with the features they requested, specifically even more statistics, graphics to supplement the numbers, and a much faster app." The app now includes such features as the player's last 10 results, head to head tiebreak records, and more Top 10 lists of key Tour statistics. The app now displays bar and pie charts along with the data. This allows the user to review and consume the data in a much more efficient manner. Also, and just as important, the app is even faster than before. Mark Snyder explains: "We've analyzed our usage statistics over the years and developed Predictive Analytics AI to expedite the data delivery. Specifically we saw the trends - which specific statistics were most popular and now bundle them - the users' iPhone only makes one request to the Cloud and receives data for multiple queries." The app also supports Apple's Dark Mode giving the user the choice of display options. The app respects the users' privacy - no personal information is transmitted.

The tennisdata app is an exclusive to the Apple App Store and available for a one time fee of $0.99.

