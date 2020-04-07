KryptAll Does Not Have a Backdoor

World Governments are making a stand for backdoors to allow access to encryption and call it "legal access." This will allow governments to have full access to encrypted written and voice communications along with phone calling records via the backdoor, which are often used in business espionage for competitors to access proprietary information such as contacts and clients. If phone calls and records are accessible to governments then hackers, criminals and terrorists will also have access.

Wilmington, DE, April 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The USA and other governments around the world are making a stand for backdoors to allow access to encryption and call it "legal access." They claim they need this access to prevent criminal and terroristic behaviors. This legal access will allow Governments to have full access to encrypted written and voice communications along with phone calling records via the backdoor. Phone records are often used in business espionage for competitors to access proprietary information such as contacts and clients. In the cyber world this translates to: if phone calls and records are accessible to governments, then hackers, criminals and terrorists will also have access. If we allow legislature to demand a backdoor, it won’t be long before the criminals and terrorists are accessing data through the same backdoors.

Egyptians have used encryption since the 1900s to conceal messages. Cindy Coen of the Electronic Freedom Foundation (EFF) states, “Encryption saves lives.”

Many people rely on the privacy encryption provides. Encryption is how you "lock your door" online to protect you and your businesses. The benefits are countless.

Today encryption is used on a daily basis to protect our banking systems, health records, government communications, proprietary business communications, domestic violence targets, human rights advocates, persons in countries with Dictators that have repressive policies, and the LGBT community in countries that stifle their freedom, to name a few.

The significant issue with back door access is that it substantially increases vulnerability to the presumed protected information. KryptAll does not have a backdoor as they are confident encrypted communications with a backdoor are not secure.

Backdoor access would be a gift to criminals, hackers and repressive regimes, creating a way for them to decode the encrypted platform. This will leave every person on the platform more susceptible to real life harm.

Amnesty International stated, “There is no middle ground if law enforcement is allowed to circumvent encryption than anyone can.”

Preserve your information before you need to defend it.

A government mandated backdoor to encryption will not stop criminals from communicating securely via alternative means. Criminals do not abide by the laws and may be able to develop and/or secure encryption without a backdoor for their own use.

Governments are not trying to prevent the law-abiding citizen from getting something by mandating a backdoor to encryption. This is the government trying to take away your privacy that you already have.

Contact Information:

KryptAll

Richard Di Sabatino

310-729-1505

Contact via Email

KryptAll.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/809323

Press Release Distributed by PR.com