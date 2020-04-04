Vital Essentials Launches Vital Relief Challenge with $100,000 Donation

To kick off the Challenge, Vital Essentials announced it's donating $100,000 to Green Bay area nonprofits including food pantries, shelters and other community outreach organizations. "As an essential manufacturer of pet food, we're blessed to be able to continue to successfully operate with a safe and healthy team," says Carnivore Meat Company CEO and Owner Lanny Viegut. "Unfortunately, others have landed in some pretty tough spots."

Green Bay, WI, April 04, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Raw pet food brand Vital Essentials® made by Carnivore Meat Company, has launched a “Vital Relief Challenge” today as part of its COID-19 response initiative.

To kick off the Challenge, Vital Essentials announced it’s donating $100,000 to Green Bay area nonprofits including food pantries, shelters and other community outreach organizations. “As an essential manufacturer of pet food, we’re blessed to be able to continue to successfully operate with a safe and healthy team,” says Carnivore Meat Company CEO and Owner Lanny Viegut. “Unfortunately, others have landed in some pretty tough spots.”

Join The Challenge

Vital Essentials is challenging business leaders and CEOs to donate to their local communities in any way possible and to issue the “Vital Relief Challenge” to other businesses. “We encourage any and all organizations that provide essential pet products to dig deep and help locally,” stated Viegut.

Participation in the Challenge is easy:

1. Donate what you can to local organizations

2. Announce your donations and use #VEchallenge on social media

3. Challenge other businesses to support locally

“Pet retail is essential in making sure pet parents have access to the supplies they need to keep their pets healthy,” commented Viegut. “We’re asking our distributors, their suppliers, and other brands in the industry to donate to the communities they serve to help offset some of the effects of the COVID-19 crisis.”

Viegut was inspired to support the community by De Pere, WI company Paper Transport Inc. who pledged to donate half of their April profits to charity organizations that serve the community. “My wife Cheryl and I decided to make a donation on behalf of our entire Vital Essentials team to nonprofits in our community. They need even greater support as they are delivering more help to those in need during these troubled times.”

Whether companies can give big or give small, every donation matters as America deals with the COVID-19 outbreak and its impact, and it starts at home. “It’s our hope this Challenge will spread faster than the virus,” stated Viegut. “I believe the Challenge we’re issuing to other business owners and CEOs can make a huge difference in communities all across the US and could potentially help save lives.”

About Carnivore Meat Company

Carnivore Meat Company has long been known as a “Meat Shoppe for Pets”. Our mission is to provide the most innovative, healthy and biologically appropriate food to pets around the globe. Our brands include Vital Essentials®, Vital Cat® and Nature’s Advantage®, which are sold in over 6,000 retail locations across the USA and Canada. They can also be found in 14 international markets and online via Chewy, Amazon, PetFlow and more. We’re proud of the many accolades we’ve garnered over the years including our most recent recognitions for the VE RAW BAR, which received the 2019 Pet Business Innovation Award and the 2019 Most Innovative Display, in addition to Vital Cat being named the 2019 Cat Treat of the Year by Independent Innovation Awards. As pet ambassadors, we support local and regional shelters with our Giving Back program to help improve the lives of dogs and cats waiting for their furever home. Visit veraw.com for more information.

Contact Information:

Vital Essentials

Melissa Olson

800-7430-322

Contact via Email

www.vitalessentialsraw.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/809477

Press Release Distributed by PR.com