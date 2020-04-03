Metro Safety Offers Discounts on Occupational First Aid Level 2 Courses in British Columbia

The first aid training school's discount is promoting workplace wellbeing.

Coquitlam, Canada, April 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Metro Safety Training has been educating students on health and safety since 2008. The training school offers a variety of courses on workplace safety, first aid and CPR.

Metro Safety is now offering a 25 percent discount on their Occupational First Aid - Level 2 course. Unlike standard first aid, occupational first aid focuses on injuries that occur in the workplace. Recent data from the Association of Workers' Compensation Boards of Canada (AWCBC) reports that in 2017, 951 workplace fatalities took place in Canada.

Speaking about workplace injuries, a company representative said, “At Metro Safety, our aim is to help communities and workplaces be safer. Every year, countless lives are lost because people either don’t know how to administer first aid or they’re hesitant to apply it. Our courses combine theoretical concepts with hands-on training. Our class sizes are small enough to make sure every student gets individual attention from the instructor.”

“The OFA Level 2 course,” he continued, “has been designed specifically to meet workplace first aid requirements at locations that are 20 minutes away from medical facilities. We’re offering a discount on this course specifically because it best meets the needs of our students.

“Not all workplaces are located close to hospitals. During an emergency, you can’t always wait for the medics to arrive—employees need to start giving first aid. We’re hoping that with this promotion, more employers will see the importance of occupational first aid.”

Metro Safety currently offers three levels of occupational first aid courses. Each level is designed for students with different expertise levels. OFA Level 2 is a 36-hour course that’s designed for individuals who already have some knowledge of first aid and want to enhance it.

They also have several specialized courses for workers operating in particular conditions. Some industries and job roles are riskier by nature. As a result, they require additional training and awareness so that accidents can be prevented. The Fall Protection Training course, for example, is aimed at construction workers who operate in industrial environments.

The company can be contacted using the information below:

About Metro Safety Training

Metro Safety Training provides first aid training courses and workplace training courses in British Columbia. They specialize in workplace safety and CPR/AED courses.

Contact Information

Mailing Address: 914 Sherwood Ave, Coquitlam, BC V3K 1A6, Canada.

Telephone: 604-521-4227

Email: info@metrosafety.ca

