CommLab India is the Top Rapid eLearning Content Provider in a Ranking by eLearning Industry

Hyderabad, India, April 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- CommLab India, an industry leader in providing world-class rapid eLearning solutions has been ranked first among the top rapid eLearning content providers for 2020, by eLearning Industry.

This recognition is an affirmation of CommLab India’s contribution to global corporate training, with scale, speed, and quality. Organizations that are looking at efficient training solutions to meet employee training needs quickly or considering eLearning courses that might need frequent updates or have a short shelf-life can benefit from rapid eLearning solutions. Rapid eLearning development also offers additional benefits such as cost-effectiveness and scalability of training solutions.

CommLab India has developed 10,660 hours of rapid eLearning for Fortune 500 customers from a range of industries such as food and safety, manufacturing, and healthcare. Other rapid projects that the company has worked on include 2000 courses of rapid Flash to HTML5 conversion, 5 million words translated into 25 languages, and 4000 hours of LMS administration.

Well-known LMS experts and eLearning Industry’s editorial team selected the top rapid eLearning content providers based on the following eight criteria:

Economic growth potential

Social responsibility

Success in customer retention

Positive reviews from customers

Turnover rate of employees

Innovation in the learning industry

Quality of content development

Expertise in developing learning solutions

Organizations that do not have access to an in-house team for rapid eLearning development or lack the required expertise can find a trusted partner in CommLab India. With its agile project management, competitive pricing, and time-tested methodologies for learner-centric rapid eLearning design and development, the company offers true value to its customers.

CommLab India is focused on providing effective rapid eLearning solutions to its customers. The company does this by following USPs for rapid development that include:

New age instructional design

Authoring tool expertise

Global remote project management

Agile project development

CommLab India has also worked with global clientele to offer rapid eLearning as part of blended learning programs and curricula of microlearning modules.

In addition to offering access to a pool of instructional designers, the company also offers access to authoring tool experts in Articulate Storyline, Lectora Inspire and Online, Adobe Captivate, and iSpring Suite. For organizations considering outsourcing eLearning development, CommLab India draws on its experience of over two decades to develop rapid eLearning that is aligned with the business needs of its clients, resulting in the efficient delivery of outsourced eLearning projects.

“We thank eLearning industry and the panel of judges for recognizing our contribution, ability to deliver, and ranking us first. We are extremely proud and delighted to be recognized as the top rapid eLearning content provider. At a time when many organizations are on the lookout for training at the speed of need, we believe that our expertise in rapid eLearning can help them, resulting in a win-win situation for us as well as the companies that choose us as their trusted learning partner.” - Dr. Ayesha Habeeb Omer, COO and Co-Founder, CommLab India.

About CommLab India:

CommLab India is the most sought-after global leader for its rapid eLearning solutions. The company has 100 International customers in 30+ countries. It has been adjudged winner of the Silver Award among the top eLearning content development companies for 2019 by eLearning Industry.

With our formidable authoring tools expertise and decades of experience in corporate training and instructional design, we offer rapid eLearning solutions for speed, scale and value with any authoring tool:

- ILT material conversion into instructionally sound, visually appealing, engaging eLearning curriculums and other digital learning formats.

- Legacy Course Conversions from Flash or any other authoring tool to HTML5, even if you do not have source files.

- eLearning Translation of English eLearning course into 35 international languages - both text and audio.

