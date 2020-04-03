VOS Digital Media Group Invests in Advanced AI in Breaking News, Sports, Natural Disaster Awareness and E-Commerce

Natural Disaster AI Technology to Provide Geo-Specific Breaking News Integrated with Wellness, Healthcare and First Responder Alerts (COVID-19 and other Natural Disaster Emergencies)

New York, NY, April 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- VOS Digital Media Group, Inc., a leading technology media company, today announced investment and launch of industry-leading artificial intelligence solutions to complement its digital media technology platform. VOS’ AI-enhanced solutions will initially be available to subscribers, telcos and media partners in the United States, Canada, and Latin America across web, mobile, and OTT devices.

With media technology solutions that are already providing some of the industry’s fastest, most accurate data and content feeds featuring partners from around the world, the addition of custom AI solutions will give VOS the ability to deliver some of the most relevant and fastest-breaking news, sports and natural disaster information to consumers and businesses.

“We’re investing in powerful ground breaking AI technology and we plan to accelerate its use for insightful and personalized client experiences, to enhance our client partnerships and to accelerate hyper-targeted advertising, video consumption, e-commerce and analytics globally,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for VOS Digital Media Group. “Our technology team is currently working with what we believe is the most advanced technologist in this sector to integrate new AI that will allow VOS to provide the fastest access to verified breaking news globally.”

“We will be wrapping sophisticated content flows originating from machine learning models into timely, relevant and impactful consumer experiences,” stated Julio Hernandez-Miyares, Chief Technical Officer for VOS Digital Media Group. “For partners requiring personalized content experiences across multiple languages and geographies both globally and throughout LATAM and North America, we’re developing AI-powered products and services that will be relevant to businesses, content sellers and creators, and end consumers alike.”

Whether it’s the latest in sports scores from the world’s top leagues or coronavirus advisories from relevant medical experts, the immediacy and hyper-localization of VOS products gives partners an unparalleled ability to provide personalized content solutions to regional, national, or even global audiences.

About VOS Digital Media Group

VOS is a global digital video exchange and technology platform providing a seamless process for bringing together content creators and media companies. We specialize in providing and maintaining content sales and sourcing scalability, reducing labor and editorial costs, eliminating errors in metadata assignment and extraction, and drastically decreasing the time to market for both video creators and buyers. https://www.vosdmg.com

