Push Marketing Offers Free Ad Campaigns for Local Carlsbad and North County Businesses During COVID-19 Crisis

Local businesses, including restaurants, home improvement companies, and others, are encouraged to contact Push Marketing, a Carlsbad, California digital marketing agency for free and low-cost assistance reaching customers during this crisis.

Carlsbad, CA, April 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Push Marketing is offering free COVID-19 website messaging, ad campaign setup, and management for impacted companies during the crisis, the Carlsbad digital marketing agency will provide free ad campaign setup and management during the COVID-19 crisis. The service and updates are provided without obligation, setup fees, or management fees. According to Robert Nance, Push Marketing CEO, “Many of our local businesses remain open during the COVID-19 crisis, and yet are struggling to connect with customers. Our goal is to help these businesses gain ground by increasing awareness and sales during this challenging time.”

“The company is inspired by the first responders, medical providers, and others on the front line who are risking themselves to help the world at this moment. The service of these extraordinary individuals pushes us to do more for our community,” says Leann Baggetta, Managing Director of Push Marketing. The COVID-19 crisis has also impacted their business, and they plan to use their temporary downtime to help businesses that are struggling. If they receive an overwhelming response, the company is part of a large digital marketing association and community where other marketing agencies can be enlisted to help.

The San Diego County agency provides online marketing for a number of home improvement and consumer services industries, including home restoration services, garage doors, countertops, patio covers, cabinets, flooring, and timeshare cancellation.

Robert Nance notes that the agency can assist a variety of industries, and is confident “that COVID-19 messaging and low-cost digital advertising techniques and media can help small businesses survive, and perhaps thrive, during these difficult times.” The company has advertising templates ready for several business categories, so a COVID-19 marketing response plan for local businesses can be personalized and launched in days, not weeks.

If you are a challenged business or know of one that is struggling, contact Robert Nance at (760) 809-7151 for free and low-cost COVID-19 digital advertising campaigns and website communication updates.

