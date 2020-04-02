Market Overview

Smith's Mini Storage, Myrtle Beach, SC - Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.

April 02, 2020 3:00am   Comments
Smith's Mini Storage, located in Myrtle Beach, SC, has been sold to an out-of-state buyer.

Hilton Head Island, SC, April 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM, and Michael Morrison, of Midcoast Properties, Inc., a leading Self Storage Brokerage Firm in the Southeast, represented the Seller and secured the Buyer. The facility is comprised of 221 Climate Controlled and Traditional Storage Units. Amenities include fencing, with a computerized gate access and video cameras. There is also a residential home on the property. Smith's Mini Storage is located at 100 Sun Light Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC, which is about 160 miles southeast of Charlotte, NC, 140 miles east of Columbia, SC and 90 miles northeast of Charleston, SC.

Midcoast Properties, Inc. is a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, focusing on the Self Storage Industry. Brokerage services are available in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama. The firm's focus is to be a valuable resource to self storage owners, buyers, industry members and investors.

For additional information contact:
Dale C. Eisenman, CCIM, (843) 342-7650, dale@midcoastproperties.com or
Michael Morrison, (803) 600-0602, michael@midcoastproperties.com

