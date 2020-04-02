Europe Tech Startup to Launch in Australia

Sydney, Australia, April 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Europe based start-up, Currency Alliance has created the B2B global loyalty currency ecosystem to help customers earn more points, faster across multiple programs.

Currency Alliance’s SaaS platform operates a global loyalty ecosystem for issuing, redeeming, or exchanging any Loyalty Point currency.

Currency Alliance CEO, Charles Ehredt says, “We are accelerating the customer’s journey to rewards by making it easier for them to earn and spend points with a wider range of brands. Brands, meanwhile, benefit from the insights of a larger network, and the tools needed to enable better experiences for their most loyal customers. And, more importantly, our partners can discover those less frequent customers who - with the right incentives - can become loyal advocates.”

This new ecosystem created by Currency Alliance helps create more liquidity with loyalty point currencies, so they are more appealing and attract engagement from a wider audience of customers. Most customers rarely earn enough points with any one brand to put them to good use.

Currency Alliance already has clients such as Air France/KLM, Melia Hotels, Under Armour, Air Arabia, Air Asia, Vietnam Airlines and Live Nation as clients who have benefited from its solution. Beyonde, created to help deliver "what’s next" in customer experience to Australian businesses, will bring this innovative Customer Experience solution to the local market.

Beyonde Managing Director, Simon Rowles states, “We think this will be the catalyst for an ambitious Australian bank loyalty program to finally allow customers to switch their bank points into the loyalty program of their choice – whatever program that is. This is the likely endgame in bank loyalty programs as their value plummets under Australian payments reforms. We’re constantly seeking the kinds of platforms that will deliver large gains in Customer Experience for our Australian clients and have had Currency Alliance in our sights for some time.”

How it works

A simple connection is created with a brand’s existing loyalty platform via an API. Brands pay only 2% on loyalty transaction value. There are no long-term contracts or upfront costs.

Currency Alliance is working with some of the world’s largest travel, hotel, entertainment and FMCG brands to make earning the currency customers are most motivated to collect easier and affordable.

This exciting new partnership between Currency Alliance and Beyonde will provide Australian brands with the long-awaited solution to provide a better customer experience.

