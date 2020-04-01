Live Online Proctoring Coming for All NABCEP Exams

Due to concerns about the COVID-19 emergency and the need to reduce our exposure to viral threats, NABCEP decided to offer all Board Certification and Associate level exams through live online proctoring (LOP). You will soon be able to take NABCEP Board Certification and Associate credential exams from the comfort and safety of your own home.

Clifton Park, NY, April 01, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Due to concerns about the COVID-19 emergency and the need to reduce our exposure to viral threats, NABCEP decided to offer all Board Certification and Associate level exams through live online proctoring (LOP). Live online proctoring is an internet-based form of assessment, which allows you to take NABCEP exams from any location on your personal computer. You will soon be able to take NABCEP Board Certification and Associate credential exams from the comfort and safety of your own home.

In the face of the current global pandemic and increased risks associated with disease transmission, NABCEP is determined to meet the needs of current and aspiring renewable energy professionals by reducing the opportunity for disease transmission. NABCEP is currently working with its testing partners, Scantron and Examity, to convert its exams to LOP. Live online proctoring provides teachers, schools, and students with the tools needed to access industry-validated certifications and credentials while preserving the integrity of NABCEP’s exams and its coveted Board Certifications in the renewable energy industry.

Live online proctoring of NABCEP’s exams reduces the costs associated with traveling to testing sites, which makes NABCEP’s exams more accessible to economically and geographically disadvantaged individuals, while also decreasing our collective carbon footprint. NABCEP Board Certified Professionals enjoy:

Increased marketability

Validation of knowledge

Enhanced reputation, credibility, & consumer confidence

Digital badges that easily link to social media, email signatures, and websites

Please stay safe during this crisis, and NABCEP will let you know in a couple of weeks when their exams become available for live online proctoring.

Feel free to contact NABCEP at info@nabcep.org with any questions you have. If you want to start an application to earn your NABCEP Board Certification or Associate Credential as they convert their exams to LOP, you may do so at my.nabcep.org.

About NABCEP

The North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) is the most respected, well-established and widely recognized national certification organization for professionals in the field of renewable energy. NABCEP offers Associate-level knowledge assessment, professional certification, and company accreditation programs to renewable energy professionals globally. NABCEP’s mission is to develop and implement quality credentialing and certification programs for practitioners by supporting and working closely with professionals and stakeholders in the renewable energy and energy efficiency industries.

