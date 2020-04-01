Pastor Anita P. Latin Celebrated as a Rising Star by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Rodeo, CA, April 01, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Pastor Anita P. Latin of Rodeo, California has been celebrated as a Rising Star by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success for the past 12 years in the fields of religion and community services. Rising Stars are women who are up and coming in their professions. They have shown exceptional growth in a short period of time. They are viewed as emerging leaders who inspire and motivate others to reach for the stars.

About Pastor Anita P. Latin

Pastor Anita serves as the visionary of Abounding Love Bible Ministry (“ALB” Ministry.) The ministry exists to demonstrate God’s abounding love through the anointed preaching and teaching of a life-changing word, reaching women who are daily faced with the struggles of insurmountable challenges. It operates 24/7 and aims to minister outside of the four walls. Pastor Anita hosts a weekly “Power Hour” prayer cluster joined by men and women in the San Francisco Bay Area and across the United States. She is responsible for in-home bible study, leading weekly prayer meetings and working with women in transition.

In August 2014, Pastor Anita hosted her first annual women’s conference, entitled “Take Me to the King!” This conference has become an annual spiritual renewal for women of all walks of life. After being inspired by the movie “War Room,” she began a monthly bible study for women in her home. In April of 2019, ALB Ministry chose two children to financially sponsor, a young 8-year old girl in Mississippi and one 7-year old boy in Uganda, expanding their outreach both locally and globally.

Pastor Anita is the collaborative author for Zoe Daily Devotionals 2012, 2013 & 2014 (order your copy on the e-Shop tab at www.albministry.org). Her original music composition was recorded by King Solomon Baptist Church in Benicia, California and another of her compositions was recorded by the Bennie Henderson & Family Gospel Ensemble. She received honorable mention awards for both compositions.

Pastor Anita received a Certificate of Honor from the City and County of San Francisco and one from the Board of Supervisors for the City and County of San Francisco. She was given an Excellence Award from the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in San Francisco and was “Elect Lady” for the Bay Area Tribute. Pastor Anita was recently honored on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City.

Pastor Anita publicly acknowledged her call to preach the Word of God on December 3, 2006. On February 11, 2007 she preached her first sermon from John 3:16 entitled, “What’s Love Got To Do With It?” She was issued her ministerial license as a Gospel Preacher. On March 22, 2009 she was brought before the Board for an oral examination that she successfully passed and was given her Certificate of Ordination. Pastor Anita has been elevated in ministry and now prayerfully serves as Executive Pastor of The House Of Prayer Everywhere in Oakland, California - a new, fresh, innovative and out-of-the-box ministry under the Apostolic & Prophetic anointing and Leadership of Bishop Sean Teal.

Pastor Anita is honored to be the daughter of the late Pastor and Mrs. O. V. Latin, organizer of the Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church in San Francisco, CA. She is also the proud mother of two adult children - Andre' R. Cloud, II and Aiesha R. Cloud. In 2004, after her father passed, she returned to the classroom. Her degrees include an A.S. in Secretarial Training from San Francisco City College, a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix, a M.Th. from Fuller Theological Seminary and she is a Candidate for her D.Min. from the American Baptist Seminary of the West, which she expects to receive in 2021.

Pastor Anita served as the musician and chaplain of the California State Baptist Convention Women's Department and served as secretary of the San Francisco Chapter of the Association of Professional Administrative Assistants. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, creative writing, dining out, family activities, interior design and graphic design. She is also a Traci Lynn Fashion Jewelry consultant.

Now that Pastor Anita has retired from secular work after 42 years, her future goals include re-launching the OVL Foundation, securing a warehouse to house all of the outreach programs the OVL Foundation seeks to offer the San Francisco Bay Area & vicinity; the main program being The Abba House Transition Home for single mothers aging out of foster care, completing her Doctoral of Ministry dissertation, expanding her personal ALB Ministry to non-profit status and publishing some written works that have been dormant for some time.

Psalms 34:1 is Pastor Anita’s life motto, “I will bless the Lord at all times: His praise shall continually be in my mouth.”

For further information, contact www.albministry.org.

