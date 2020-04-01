AmpleHarvest.org Empowering America's Gardeners Respond to COVID-19 Crisis

Home Gardeners Can Assist Food Pantries Experiencing a Surge of Need Due to Crisis.

West Milford, NJ, April 01, 2020 --(PR.com)-- In response to the health and economic upheaval caused by the COVID-19 crisis, AmpleHarvest.org Inc. has announced that it will be expanding its outreach to the nation’s gardening community, enabling millions more to donate part of their garden bounty to a local food pantry this year, and for years to come.

Along with the rest of the world, the nation is facing a monumental crisis. And like similarly scary and challenging times in history, it will be addressed by the collective efforts of all people.

During both world wars, Americans helped by creating “Victory Gardens” to nourish themselves and their community. This was particularly important as the harvests helped to supplement people’s food rations. The USDA estimated that more than 20 million gardens produced the same amount of food as the commercial sector did.

Today, with an increasingly larger percentage of America’s businesses closing shop for a while to help thwart the spread of the COVID-19 virus, millions of additional people will be turning to their local food pantry to help put food on the table, stressing an already stressed emergency food supply system.

Since its introduction in May of 2009, AmpleHarvest.org has connected millions of Americans who grow fruit, vegetables, herbs and nuts in home gardens with local food pantries.

According to AmpleHarvest.org Founder and CNN Hero Gary Oppenheimer, “More people than ever will be relying on local food pantries to help feed their families. All Americans want to do their part to help where they can. America’s gardeners, who grow enough surplus to feed 28 million people, have the unique opportunity to share this surplus harvest with food pantries. AmpleHarvest.org is expanding its programs that enable gardeners learn how and where they can help their neighbors in need.”

AmpleHarvest.org has created special COVID-19 public awareness campaigns aimed at gardeners nationwide. “One glimmer of hope in this ongoing crisis is that millions of gardeners are able to grow more food than they have in the past to help local food pantries and the families they serve.” according to Oppenheimer. Most importantly in this unique crisis, the 'social distancing' that’s integral to the AmpleHarvest.org model insures the safety of the gardener and the food pantry staff.

If you are a gardener, it’s time to again step up. Visit www.AmpleHarvest.org to learn how.

AmpleHarvest.org, Inc. is a not-for-profit organization that is diminishing food waste and hunger in America by enabling the nation’s 42 million gardeners to easily find a local food pantry eager for their garden bounty. For more information, visit www.AmpleHarvest.org or call AMPLE-6-9880 (267-536-9880).

