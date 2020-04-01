The Private Client Group OC Explains Loan Strategies to Real Estate Investors; A Newport Beach Single Family Residence Case Study

Orange County residents are getting inundated with emails discussing low interest rate loan programs but it is not clear, what in fact, would be their monthly payment. Low interest rates increase buying power and this case study outlines a great investment opportunity using three different loan strategies.

Newport Beach, CA, April 01, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Private investors and developers are looking for new construction projects in Orange County. In this case study, The Private Client Group OC used a single family home currently for sale in Newport Beach that is listed for $1,699,000 that is situated on a 7,980 square foot lot. In the past 365 days, 54 homes have sold in this specific Newport Beach community with an average sales price of $2,690,233. 41 of those sold homes were situated on a smaller lot. In the past 365 days, 6 new construction home sales in this same Newport Beach community have sold averaging a sales price of $4,200,000. The highest priced new construction home sold during that time was $5,000,000 which was originally purchased for $2,100,000 in 2017. (Source: California Regional Multiple Listing Service)

The Private Client Group OC is bridging the gap leading their clients to good real estate investments and the best ways to obtain financing. To illustrate, or break down all of the confusing financial lending emails their clients are receiving, this group of Realtors provided an example of what a monthly payment would be, applying these three different financing strategies using today's interest rates:

Case Study - 20.000% down:

-- $1,699,000 - purchase price

-- $339,800 - down payment

-- $1,359,200 - loan

-- 3.375% - APR

-- Monthly payment:

- $6,009.14 - principal and interest

- $1,518.52 - property taxes

- $150.00 - estimated homeowners insurance

- $7,677.66 - total

Case Study - 15.000% down:

-- $1,699,000 - purchase price

-- $254,850 - down payment

-- $1,444,150 - loan

-- 3.500% - APR

-- Monthly payment:

- $6,586.07 - principal and interest

- $1,518.52 - property taxes

- $150.00 - estimated homeowners insurance

- $8,254.59 - total

Case Study - 20.000% down - Interest Only:

-- $1,699,000 - purchase price

-- $339,800 - down payment

-- $1,359,200 - loan

-- 3.125% - APR

-- Monthly payment:

- $3,538.74 - principal and interest

- $1,518.52 - property taxes

- $150.00 - estimated homeowners insurance

- $5,207.26 - total

(Source: Wells Fargo)

Orange County's Real Estate market is hot; home buyers and sellers work with the Private Client Group OC to navigate them along the way. The case study above is displaying one example of a great investment that is currently for sale and there are many other investment possibilities available.

Orange County housing update for the last two weeks:

802 - New Listings

761 - Under Contract / Pending (498 are new escrows)

1108 - Closed

651 - Put on Hold

436 - Cancelled/Withdrawn

(Source: California Regional Multiple Listing Service)

