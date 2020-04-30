Approved Oil Partners with Sauce Pizzeria to Thank New York City's Hospitals

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Approved Companies" are proud to be a long-standing supporter of the communities we serve.

In light of the recent situation with COVID-19, we remain committed to the health and safety of our staff and our customers. Beyond that, we recognize the difficulties many are facing, and the brave and heroic efforts of frontline staff to help combat the pandemic.

In addition to providing fuel for the Stonybrook University Temporary Field hospital on Long Island, as well as the Central Park temporary facility (in partnership with Mt. Sinai Hospital), Approved Oil is proud to be partnering with Sauce Pizzeria, and owner Adam Elzer, to donate fresh pizza to NYC's hardworking medical professionals, FDNY, NYPD, and area food banks.

Beginning the week of April 27th, Approved Oil will be providing pizza delivery to Maimonides Medical Center Brooklyn, Brooklyn Methodist ER, Elmhurst Hospital, and other facilities across Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan as a token of our appreciation.

We are all in this together, and are inspired by the tireless work of these essential workers on behalf of all New Yorkers.

For more on Sauce Pizzeria's Pizza delivery project, please visit:

https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/coronavirus/pizzeria-makes-hundreds-of-free-pizzas-for-ny-hospitals-everyday-so-landlord-gives-free-rent/2356025/

For more on Approved Oil's delivery to Temporary Medical Facilities, please visit:

https://local.google.com/place?id=1409369352065039447&use=posts&lpsid=3672584725794089696

Contacts:

Michelle Perrott

718-238-1050 Ext. 537

michellep@approvedoil.com

Jeff Cohn

718-238-1050 Ext. 553

jeffc@approvedoil.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/approved-oil-partners-with-sauce-pizzeria-to-thank-new-york-citys-hospitals-301050721.html

SOURCE Approved Oil Company