UniGroup Named as Partner in the Awarded $7.2 Billion Global Household Goods Contract

ST. LOUIS, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UniGroup, C.A., the parent company of leading brands United Van Lines and Mayflower Transit, announced today it has been awarded, alongside a team of strategic partners, a new multiyear contract by U.S. Transportation Command (TRANSCOM) valued at $7.2 billion for the transition and three-year introductory period. American Roll-On Roll-Off Carrier Group (ARC) will lead "Team ARC," who will be responsible for providing global relocation services for the Department of Defense (DoD) and U.S. Coast Guard.

Team ARC purposefully and strategically assembled its team from leaders in the moving, logistics and technology industries. The team will lead a full-service, worldwide relocation effort focused on improving the quality of service provided to service members, their families and DoD civilians under the Global Household Goods Contract (GHC) (HTC711-19-R-R004). Ultimately, the goal of Team ARC is to reduce the burden and stress on service members and their families by providing an integrated, state-of-the-art commercial technology platform, Homefront Solutions. Team ARC is committed to three program-specific priorities: take care of the troops, execute on GHC intent and deliver on TRANSCOM's mission and priorities.

"UniGroup's network of agents have been serving military members and their families for more than 75 years," UniGroup President and CEO Marc Rogers said. "As the largest household goods moving organization, I'm excited to have an opportunity to significantly improve our U.S. service members' relocation experience. Our service men and women sacrifice themselves to protect our freedom and deserve the industry's best technological solutions and customer experience."

Approximately 40,000 military families are moved every year through UniGroup's network of more than 500 predominately small business agents. In addition, UniGroup operates a "Moving our Heroes" trailer fleet as well as partnerships with the Hiring our Heroes and Military Spouse Fellowship Programs.

For information on Team ARC, please visit: HomefrontSolutions.com.

About the Global Household Goods Contract (GHC)

Under GHC, a single commercial move manager was appointed to oversee activities relating to the domestic and international movement and storage-in-transit of household goods. Team ARC will provide all personnel, equipment, facilities, tools, materials, supervision and other items and services necessary to provide global Household Goods (HHG) relocation services. GHC includes an initial nine-month transition period. Assuming there are no delays due to protest, it will commence in May 2020. The contract may run through 2028 if all options and awards are exercised by the government.

About UniGroup

UniGroup is a $1.5 billion transportation and relocation services company with headquarters in suburban St. Louis. In addition to household goods carriers United Van Lines and Mayflower Transit, logistics company UniGroup Logistics and international relocation provider UniGroup Worldwide Moving, UniGroup owns other subsidiaries providing goods and services to professional movers.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unigroup-named-as-partner-in-the-awarded-7-2-billion-global-household-goods-contract-301050660.html

SOURCE UniGroup