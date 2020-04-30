Herbalmax announces strategic partnership with logistics giant McLane Global Company

IRVINE, Calif., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California biotech, Herbalmax Inc., announced today the Company is partnering with one of the nation's largest international logistic wholesaler and distributor, the McLane Global Company, with a view to expanding its world-wide distribution channels.

This exciting strategic partnership is well timed, with Herbalmax's recent implementation of a successful company-wide product re-brand, along with expansion and new investment in its manufacturing processes. Herbalmax sales continue to outperform in a crowded biotech industry, and the Company believes it's time to take innovative and bold steps into the broader global home health market-scape.

"McLane Global's expertise spans across a wide variety of distribution channels, and offers Herbalmax a broad array of services in 3PL, International Sales, Procurement, Private Label and US Sales, which should prove to be extremely valuable for our current and future customers," said Dr. Grant Marshall, Herbalmax CEO.

The new partnership aligns with the next step in the Company's core growth strategy, and building onto the solid foundation of more than 20 years as innovators in the biotech market.

"We see a real synergy with Herbalmax, a brand that is dedicated to quality, expertise and customer service every step of the way," said President of McLane Global, Todd Frease, about the exciting partnership. "As a leader in their category, they are perfectly positioned for the leap they are about to take into an expanded world-wide distribution platform and we are thrilled they chose McLane Global to help take their great products to customers around the world."

Herbalmax's continued success story is due to the Company's obsessive determination to deliver the highest quality, healthy aging, wellness and 100% natural nutraceutical products by a team of medical professionals, researchers, and engineers, that lead with science, and thoughtfully refining every product and process.

About Herbalmax:

As scientists, the Herbalmax team are ethically bound to address a wide-range of health conditions and concerns with safe, 100% natural bio-engineered solutions.

The talented Herbalmax group of engineers and researchers are obsessive in their dedication to consistent and trusted formulas and are inspired every day by the needs of the home health consumer.

About McLane Global Company:

With over 50 years of excellence in logistics and transportation, to importing and exporting quality products, the McLane Company has developed a reach that expands the globe.

Related Links:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/herbalmax-announces-strategic-partnership-with-logistics-giant-mclane-global-company-301050479.html

SOURCE Herbalmax