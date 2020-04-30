Ayla Networks and Firedome Partner to Offer Combined Advanced Connected Device Management, Privacy and Security Solution

NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ayla Networks , a leading IoT platform and solutions provider, and IoT security and privacy solutions provider, Firedome , today announced a strategic partnership to combine Ayla's IoT device management with Firedome's advanced privacy & cybersecurity services tailor-made for IoT manufacturers.

Ayla Networks enables manufacturers of smart home devices and commercial equipment to develop and launch connected products rapidly and at scale, as part of business transformation initiatives.

Firedome works with leading manufacturers to differentiate them with proactive, real-time cybersecurity on their device base. The AI-based, software-only service offers autonomous threat resolution to establish IoT device makers as privacy and security leaders in their space, while expanding market size, share and margin per device, opening new revenue streams, reducing the risk of cyber attacks, and reducing operating costs across key functions.

The combined solution allows device manufacturers to upgrade their product lines with smart control and monitoring capability and advanced cybersecurity all at once. This allows them to capture the combined market of adopters of smart home technology and security-minded consumers who are hesitant to adopt due to privacy and security concerns.

Joint and new customers can already take advantage of the ultimate solution for smart and secure differentiation. These services can be added to both products that are already deployed via a firmware update and to future manufacturing. Manufacturers can take advantage of the joint revenue growth and operational efficiency advantages of these complementary services.

"Security and Privacy is the #1 issue inhibiting IoT adoption today, and we are excited to partner with Firedome to drive innovation and eliminate friction in IoT deployments." said Jonathan Cobb, CEO of Ayla Networks. "Ayla and Firedome are bringing to market a compelling new paradigm of IoT security that will accelerate transformation initiatives among smart home device manufacturers."

"We are very excited to launch this long anticipated partnership with Ayla Networks. The synergies between our service offerings has been evident from day 1 for both brands and we are eager to bring this joint offering to the market to help device manufacturers solidify their positioning as privacy and security leaders in today's hyper-connected and privacy-focused market," said Moti Shkonik, Firedome's Co-founder and CEO. Firedome recently announced a $10M Series A funding round, completed only nine months after their seed round and was also named a CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree for cybersecurity and personal privacy."

To learn more, check out our joint blog article here .

About Ayla Networks

Ayla Networks, a leading provider of edge connectivity, device management and application enablement for the Internet of Things (IoT), enables the world's leading companies to connect any device, on any cloud, to any application. By leveraging the Ayla Agile IoT platform, customers are able to quickly productize future-proofed, connected products, while making device data usable for ongoing analytic insights and support for advanced business applications. For more information, visit www.aylanetworks.com.

About Firedome

Firedome works with leading manufacturers to differentiate them with proactive, real-time cybersecurity on their device base. We offer an AI-based, software-only service for autonomous threat resolution to establish device makers as security leaders in their space, while expanding market size and share, opening new revenue streams, reducing the risk of cyber-attacks and reducing operating costs across key functions. Smart device manufacturers for home IoT, IIoT and enterprise IoT can rely on Firedome's innovative dynamic, real-time endpoint solution, which works with all IoT operating systems and features an AI-powered software-only agent and 24/7 SOC Team. Firedome has offices in New York and Tel Aviv and has thus far secured $14.5M in funding. The company employs multinational cyber, embedded, research and analysis experts. For more information please visit www.firedome.io .

Media Contact:

Sharon Mirsky

press@firedome.io

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ayla-networks-and-firedome-partner-to-offer-combined-advanced-connected-device-management-privacy-and-security-solution-301050256.html

SOURCE Ayla Networks; Firedome