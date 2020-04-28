Supply Doc Inc. and TDSC.com Announce a Partnership

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply Doc Inc., a full-service provider of dental equipment, announces a partnership with The Dentists Supply Company (TDSC), an online dental supply company dedicated to providing members of organized dentistry with savings on dental supplies and now, large equipment. While savings vary from product to product, TDSC shoppers enjoy an average of 20% off MSRP on a broad selection of supplies and small equipment. With this new partnership, TDSC shoppers will now benefit from 20-30% savings compared to large national suppliers on their large equipment as well.

"Both Supply Doc Inc. and TDSC are focused on utilizing their positions in the market to bring more price transparency in the dental supply and equipment space, which has been largely controlled by a few suppliers," said Amin Amirkhizi, Chief Executive Officer of Supply Doc Inc. "Technological innovation in dental equipment is ubiquitous and is forcing dental practitioners to make more significant capital purchases for their practices. Their choice of vendor up to this point has been restricted to a few providers with an extremely high associated cost. We are now able to use our respective platforms to reduce markups and provide substantial savings to our customers. We believe this is what our dental practitioners deserve, especially in these challenging times."

Supply Doc Inc.'s discounted offerings on equipment combined with TDSC's dental supply savings enable independent practitioners to compete with DSOs by lowering overhead and capital costs while utilizing the latest technology, thus, enhancing the patient experience.

"Supply Doc Inc.'s dedication to delivering high-quality equipment from leading manufacturers at competitive prices aligns with our purpose of delivering value to independent dentists working hard to optimize their overhead cost," said Jim Wiggett, Chief Executive Officer at TDSC. "Now, dentists in California have the freedom to choose TDSC for their supplies without having to worry about how that will impact their large equipment pricing."

About Supply Doc Inc.

Founded in 2008, Supply Doc Inc. has grown to be one of the leading providers of dental equipment. At Supply Doc Inc., we strive to provide general and specialty dental practices with a broad selection of dental equipment at competitive prices while maintaining reliable after-sale support.

Our experienced professionals offer the knowledge our clients need to keep both large and small practices running smoothly and efficiently. We are an authorized distributor of the brands we supply, and we help our existing and new clients with the following services:

Equipment for new office buildout

Equipment for an existing office remodel

Relocation of existing equipment

Purchasing new equipment

Financing

For more information, please visit our website at www.supplydoc.com/equipment.

About The Dentists Supply Company (TDSC)

The Dentists Supply Company (TDSC) leverages collective purchasing power to attain better supply pricing for practices of every size. Founded in 2015 as a subsidiary of the California Dental Association, TDSC provides significant savings on dental supplies from authorized sources plus free shipping on every order, with no minimums as a benefit included in dental association membership. For more information, visit www.tdsc.com.

Media Contact:

Amin Amirkhizi

E: amin.a@supplydoc.com

P: 916-858-1333

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

Supply Doc Equipment

TDSC Website

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1F8OTiZl5cY

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supply-doc-inc-and-tdsccom-announce-a-partnership-301048869.html

SOURCE Supply Doc Inc.