Miami-Dade Transit orders 140 additional buses from New Flyer; further expanding low emission mobility for Florida's southeast coastal communities

ST. CLOUD, MN, April 28, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX:NFI) New Flyer of America Inc. ("New Flyer"), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. ("NFI"), one of the world's leading independent global bus manufacturers, today announced that Miami-Dade Transit ("MDT"), operated by Miami-Dade County Transportation and Public Works, has awarded a new contract to New Flyer for 140 Xcelsior® compressed natural gas ("CNG") forty-foot, heavy-duty transit buses.

The buses will replace older, end-of-life diesel vehicles with low-emission and more efficient buses that deliver increased sustainability in the community. Since 1994, New Flyer, alongside NFI sister companies MCI and ARBOC, has delivered over 1,350 buses to Miami-Dade Transit, including over 300 CNG transit buses over the past two years.

"We are proud to continue supporting Miami-Dade Transit with an additional fleet of high quality transit buses that deliver a safe, clean, and reliable ridership experience," said Chris Stoddart, President, New Flyer of America. "New Flyer's Xcelsior CNG buses conform to Environmental Protection Agency and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Comprehensive Heavy-Duty National Program standards, reducing fuel consumption for heavy-duty highway vehicles."

CNG propulsion can reduce nitrogen oxides emissions, and has an immediate impact on improving air quality. With clean, safe, and readily available technology, CNG propulsion emits 90% less nitrogen oxide (NOx) than diesel engines – and meets particulate matter levels without the need of a filter. Since 1994, New Flyer has delivered over 13,000 CNG buses across North America.

"Replacing the County's aging bus fleet with cleaner and more fuel-efficient vehicles, such as Compressed Natural Gas buses, has been one of my main priorities and represents a key milestone for public transportation in Miami-Dade," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez. "By upgrading the County's Metrobus fleet with CNG buses, we're realizing a cost-effective approach to lowering our fuel and maintenance costs; and at the same time, it allows us to receive Renewable Fuels Standard Credit through the Environmental Protection Agency providing additional fuel cost savings to Miami-Dade County."

To learn more about New Flyer CNG buses, visit newflyer.com/buses/xcelsior-cng.

"The additional 140 buses from New Flyer of America will bring the total number of CNG vehicles in our Metrobus fleet to 560 new buses, which is approximately three quarters of the entire Metrobus fleet. This means that more and more Metrobus customers are getting to enjoy a comfortable, quiet and reliable ride on the brand-new fleet of CNG buses," said Alice N. Bravo, P.E., Director of Transportation and Public Works for Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade Transit is the primary public transit authority of Miami-Dade County, Florida, and the greater Miami area, providing service from Miami Beach and Key Biscayne to West Miami-Dade, as far north as Broward County and as far south as Homestead, Florida City, and the Middle Keys. It is the largest transit system in Florida and the fifteenth largest public transit system in America, delivering over 80 million passenger trips per year.

New Flyer has been leading innovation in mobility for nearly 90 years, today supporting North American cities with sustainable buses, technology, and infrastructure. It also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center, the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus technology and providing workforce development through electric bus training. New Flyer was the first bus manufacturer in the world to sign on to the Shared Mobility Principles for Livable Cities, and is currently developing automated bus technology to improve safety in public transit.

About NFI

With 9,000 team members operating from more than 50 facilities across ten countries, NFI is a leading independent global bus manufacturer providing a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions under brands: New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), MCI® (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI buses and motor coaches incorporate the widest range of drive systems available including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, and zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell). In total, NFI now supports over 105,000 buses and coaches currently in service around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information are available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About New Flyer

New Flyer is North America's heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE™ brands. It also offers infrastructure development through New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions. New Flyer actively supports over 41,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 7,300 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,600 are zero-emission. Further information is available at www.newflyer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to expected future events and financial and operating results of NFI Group that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material. Actual results may differ materially from management expectations as projected in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including market and general economic conditions and economic conditions of and funding availability for customers to purchase buses and to purchase parts or services, customers may not exercise options to purchase additional buses, the ability of customers to suspend or terminate contracts for convenience and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Due to the potential impact of these factors, the NFI Group disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

