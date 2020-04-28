Bellese Awarded CMS Quality Management and Review Systems (QMARS)

OWINGS MILLS, Md., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services awarded Bellese Technologies the Quality Management and Review Systems (QMARS) 5-year contract under GSA IT Schedule 70. The QMARS online case management system supports the CMS Beneficiary and Family-Centered Care (BFCC) Quality Improvement Organization (QIO) program. The QIO program is one of the largest federal programs dedicated to improving healthcare quality for Medicare beneficiaries across the country.

Using QMARS, BFCC QIOs enter and process online case reviews. CMS and QIOs use QMARS data to gain insights on the quality and effectiveness of the case review process. Bellese will use a human-centered design approach including user research and service design methods to increase usability of the system and ultimately improve the quality of care received by Medicare beneficiaries throughout the United States. Pam Offutt, CEO and Co-Owner of Bellese Technologies, said "Bellese looks forward to expanding its support of CMS quality programs and continuing its 10-year partnership with the CMS Center for Clinical Standards and Quality (CCSQ)."

Founded in 2009, Bellese Technologies is a user-driven service design company in the Baltimore metro area. Bellese partners with health and human services clients in the public and private sectors.The firm leverages modern technology, user-guided design, and silo-busting collaboration to help its clients expand and accelerate the positive impact they have on society. Currently, Bellese works with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, supporting price transparency, Medicare payment system modernization, and quality of care initiatives.

Bellese holds the GSA IT 70 Schedule and two CMS agile blanket purchase agreements (BPA) — the Medicare Payment System Modernization (MPSM) BPA and the Agile Delivery to Execute Legislative Endeavors-Quality Related Initiatives (ADELE-QRI) BPA.

Bellese was recently recognized as a "Best Place to Work" by the Baltimore Sun for the second year in a row. Visit bellese.io/careers for more information on careers at Bellese.

