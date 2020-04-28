Kompan Approved as General Services Administration Vendor

AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The General Services Administration recently approved KOMPAN as an authorized vendor. The General Services Administration (GSA) is an independent agency of the United States government that exists to support federal agencies and branches of the military. One of its primary functions is to review and validate companies that seek to establish procurement contracts with federal government agencies. The GSA analyzes potential vendors to ensure that the products and services the companies offer are high-quality, reliable and provided at the best available prices. For KOMPAN, it is exciting to have satisfied the rigorous standards set forth by the GSA.

Now that KOMPAN products are available on the GSA contract, KOMPAN can serve government agencies in a previously unfulfilled capacity. For KOMPAN, this endorsement allows a brand new group of customers to purchase directly from the company. KOMPAN understands the importance of the military and federal agencies and delights in the opportunity to provide them with high-quality outdoor playgrounds, exercise equipment, and site furnishings.

Our global presence provides United States government facilities convenient access to high-quality equipment no matter their location.

"Kompan is thrilled to be a GSA provider and excited our federal employees, service members around the world as well as their families will get to enjoy the world's finest play and fitness experiences."

Tom Enright, KOMPAN President

About KOMPAN

KOMPAN is a world leader in playground and outdoor sport & fitness solutions. All our solutions are user-tested, manufactured with the highest quality materials, and backed by extensive research. Our universally-designed solutions promote play and movement for users of all ages and abilities.

For over 45 years, KOMPAN has been designing unique play solutions for its customers. Shaping happier and healthier societies is KOMPAN's mission. We achieve this aim by stimulating physical activity, learning, and social interaction in the solutions we offer. KOMPAN U.S. is headquartered in Austin, TX. http://www.kompan.us

For more information, press only:

Katherine Ring

Marketing Director

M: +1 (512) 605-9715

P: +1 (737) 402-7048

Website:

KOMPAN U.S.: https://www.kompan.us

SOURCE Kompan Playgrounds