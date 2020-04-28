Workplace By OS33 Selected For FINRA's Preferred Pricing Program For Cybersecurity Solutions

NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Workplace by OS33, has been selected by FINRA for inclusion in FINRA's Preferred Pricing Program for cybersecurity solutions. Launched today, the program is designed to assist FINRA member firms in finding cybersecurity software that has been reviewed by FINRA and is made available at discounted prices.

Workplace by OS33 is the industry's leading, cloud cybersecurity and compliance platform used by hundreds of FINRA regulated firms and tens of thousands of advisors. Workplace Stronghold is included within FINRA's Preferred Pricing Program and offers a full spectrum cloud cybersecurity, productivity, and compliance platform for FINRA regulated firms of all sizes.

"We are honored to be selected by FINRA for their Preferred Pricing Program and we are pleased to be supporting the industry with preferential pricing for their cybersecurity and compliance needs. For nearly two decades, Workplace has been delivering solutions that enable financial advisors to work in a secure and compliant manner, while improving productivity, even while working remote. FINRA's selection of Workplace by OS33 is recognition of our team's dedication to the industry," says Morley Ivers, President of Workplace by OS33.

The selection of Workplace by OS33 for FINRA's Preferred Pricing Program comes on heels of OS33's launch of its "Here to Help" campaign on April 14th, 2020. Here To Help, now linked on FINRA's COVID-19 site for all FINRA financial advisors and member firms, is bolstering the financial industry's cybersecurity and compliance so that main street Americans can leverage the counsel of their financial advisors while they manage through the related challenges of remote working. All FINRA financial advisors now have access to free and immediate use of Workplace's device check and compliance software by visiting www.os33.com/heretohelp.

Firms and advisors interested in Workplace's offering for FINRA's Preferred Pricing program may visit www.os33.com/preferred.

About Workplace by OS33

Workplace by OS33 is the financial services industry's leading remote workplace, cloud security and compliance platform for investment advisory firms, broker dealers, and insurance companies with independent agents, representatives, and advisors. Workplace solves the unique regulatory and cybersecurity challenges facing financial firms by enabling remote productivity, while helping to safeguard data and ensure regulatory compliance.

About FINRA's Preferred Pricing Program

FINRA's Preferred Pricing Program assists firms' compliance efforts by finding, reviewing, and making third-party tools and services available to firms at discounted prices. These tools and services are provided solely as a convenience to firms. FINRA does not endorse these products and firms are not obligated to use them. Their use does not ensure compliance with FINRA rules or other regulations or laws. Firms should perform their own due diligence, including technical and financial reviews, before making any vendor decisions. FINRA does not receive compensation from companies participating in the Preferred Pricing Program.

