EDUCAUSE Launches New Competency-Based Certificate in Instructional Design

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EDUCAUSE, a global nonprofit organization whose over 2,300 members include U.S. and international higher education institutions, corporations, not-for-profit organizations, and K-12 institutions, today announced the launch of a new initiative that will provide professional development and training in online course development and instruction. The organization will now offer its members a new competency-based certificates, called LX Pathways, for education professionals looking to build skills in instructional technology, course design, and online teaching.

"Institutions were already feeling an acute need for more instructional design talent to meet the growing demand for online learning," said Malcolm Brown, Director of Learning Initiatives from EDUCAUSE. "Now, with higher education's sudden pivot to remote teaching in response to COVID-19, building homegrown instructional design talent will help to ensure continuity of learning as we all navigate an uncertain future."

LX Pathways coursework will be geared toward the needs of aspiring instructional designers, technology professionals, faculty, and teaching and learning staff, who will be able to receive micro-credentials on their way to earning a certificate after demonstrating essential competencies required for each career path. Through the new partnership, EDUCAUSE members will gain discounted access to continuing education courses in disciplines like instructional technology, learning design and online course development.

The certificate is based on core competencies identified by iDesign as critical to the instructional design process, including learning theories, project management, LMS fundamentals, mentoring and support, and accessibility requirements. The courses will enable participating college and university professionals to access self-paced content, with optional opportunities to share their work and collaborate with peers.

"As demand for online courses outpaces the supply of instructional design talent, it's never been more important that we expand access to the skills needed to build engaging and high-quality online experiences," said Whitney Kilgore, Chief Academic Officer of iDesign. "This work is about unleashing the inner instructional designer in every higher education professional, equipping them with the knowledge and technical skills to develop high-quality online courses and learning experiences."

The online courses will enable emerging professionals to access self-paced content, with optional opportunities to share their work and collaborate with peers. To learn more about LX Pathways, please visit lxpathways.com .

About iDesign: iDesign partners with colleges and universities to build, grow and support online and blended programs. We are passionate about helping faculty harness the potential of emerging technologies to design courses and degrees that make an impact, whether they are fully online, flipped, blended, adaptive, or competency-based. Our unbundled, fee-for-service model is rooted in a commitment to flexibility and institutional autonomy, while our analytics platform supports continuous improvement through rigorous measurement of student engagement and course quality. From statewide university systems to private colleges, our custom solutions pair instructional design with technologies to enable great teaching. To learn more, please visit www.idesignedu.org .

About EDUCAUSE: EDUCAUSE is a higher education technology association and the largest community of IT leaders and professionals committed to advancing higher education. Technology, IT roles and responsibilities, and higher education are dynamically changing. Formed in 1998, EDUCAUSE supports those who lead, manage, and use information technology to anticipate and adapt to these changes, advancing strategic IT decision making at every level within higher education. EDUCAUSE is a global nonprofit organization whose members include U.S. and international higher education institutions, corporations, not-for-profit organizations, and K-12 institutions. With a community of more than 100,000 individuals at member organizations located around the world, EDUCAUSE encourages diversity in perspective, opinion, and representation.

