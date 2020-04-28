Quartesian and ILIKOS Drug Development Solutions (ILIKOS) Announce Strategic Partnership

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quartesian and ILIKOS jointly announce a strategic partnership aimed at:

1) Establishing and executing a business development strategy bringing Quartesian's leading clinical data management, biometrics and pharmacovigilance solutions to European companies.

2) Supporting ILIKOS' efforts to establish and promote clinical research platforms within Cyprus and the META (Middle-East, Turkey and Africa) regions.

Quartesian is a multinational Clinical Research Organization (CRO) serving the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. Since its inception in 2003, Quartesian has cultivated relationships with more than 200 customers, including 5 of the top 20 life science companies and 4 of the top 10 CROs.

"Expanding our business in Europe has been a goal for Quartesian since our formation 17 years ago. A strategic partnership with ILIKOS will enable us to grow significantly in the European market. We are also excited about supporting ILIKOS in promoting clinical research in the META regions. This is all part of our plan to offer our cost effective and efficient clinical data services to a global market and contribute to the expansion of clinical research around the world" - said Benjamin Jackson, Co-founder and CEO of Quartesian.

ILIKOS offers highly adaptive and tailored drug development solutions, from translational through Proof of Concept studies, to life science companies and CROs worldwide.

"We are very excited about this multifaceted partnership. Quartesian is a top tier service provider boasting a long and successful track record along with values closely aligned to ours," said Elias Sayias, Founder and CEO of ILIKOS.

In a context of increasing drug development costs, it is important to be mindful of industry challenges and to establish meaningful partnerships that bridge the gap between Sponsors and the solutions best suited to meet their needs. This off course, in the most efficient and cost-effective manner.



Mr. Sayias added that "This unique partnership also represents Quartesian's formal entry into our qualified provider network, a significant milestone in our efforts to develop clinical research platforms and research study opportunities within Cyprus and the META regions."

For more information, visit quartesian.com or goilikos.com

About Quartesian

Quartesian was formed in 2003 to provide customized and insightful data to organizations performing clinical studies. Deep technical expertise pairs with industry experience to provide clinical data services — quickly, efficiently, and at a competitive cost — no matter the size of your business or the phase of your study. At Quartesian, specialized services teams deliver expertise, innovation, and efficiency for projects across the world. Quartesian has built a reputation for excellence and has never issued a change order due to an error in estimated cost. Learn more at www.quartesian.com

About ILIKOS Drug Development Solutions (ILIKOS)

ILIKOS offers flexible, adaptive and highly personalized consulting services to academic spin-offs, startups and emerging life science companies helping them progress the clinical development of their drug candidates. ILIKOS is the result of a vision on how drug development solutions should be offered: extremely tailored, adaptive and at a viable cost. Its purpose is to promote positive drug development outcomes by connecting life science companies to the solutions that best fit their needs and to develop clinical research platforms within Cyprus & the META regions. Learn more at www.goilikos.com

Contacts

Quartesian LLC

Stephen Boccardo

Sr. VP Business Development and Commercial Strategy

609.454.3312 ext 113

stephen.boccardo@quartesian.com

or

ILIKOS Drug Development Solutions

Elias Sayias, BSc. CCRA

Founder & CEO

esayias@goilikos.com

SOURCE ILIKOS Drug Development Solutions