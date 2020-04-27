5W Public Relations to Support Insight and Data Promotion for SaaS Platform and Trends Data Provider SEMrush

NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has been selected to handle insights and data promotion for the online visibility management and content marketing SaaS platform, SEMrush. Based out of Boston, MA, SEMrush is used by over 5 million marketing professionals in over 140 countries, and offers 40 tools for search, content, social media, and market research.

5WPR has worked with SEMrush since November 2019 and supports coverage for SEMrush's advanced analytic reports. SEMrush's insights are widely sought after by media and acts as a window into trends in various markets around the world.

"At SEMrush we pride ourselves with the accuracy of our data, while 5WPR offers a deep understanding of how insights and trends can be used by media to support their data-driven articles," said Jana Garanko, Head of PR for SEMrush. "We are excited to continue our partnership to advance objective data provision for journalists and develop new products and services for our customers based on the most up to date insights."

"SEMrush has many tremendous stories to tell – including their own of remarkable innovation and unrivaled expertise in digital analytics sector," says Founder and CEO of 5WPR, Ronn Torossian. "We look forward to building SEMrush's brand awareness in an effort to complement its position in the market."

5WPR has well-rounded and extensive experience in the consumer technology space giving clients the perfect combination of true professionalism and unparalleled techniques. The team delivers results through key industry relationships with influencers, bloggers, celebrities, and media. By implementing integrated PR, digital, influencer partnerships and social media campaigns 5W ensures maximum coverage for its clients.

About SEMrush

SEMrush is an online visibility management and content marketing SaaS platform that ensures businesses get measurable results from online marketing. Trusted by more than 5,000,000 marketing professionals, SEMrush offers insights and solutions for companies in any industry to build, manage, and measure campaigns across all marketing channels.

With 40 tools for search, content, social media and market research in the platform, data for more than 140 countries, seamless integration with Google and task management platforms, SEMrush is now a must-have solution for all companies who are serious about online visibility.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Food & Beverage, Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5w-public-relations-to-support-insight-and-data-promotion-for-saas-platform-and-trends-data-provider-semrush-301047617.html

SOURCE 5W Public Relations